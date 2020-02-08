advertisement

HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 8: LA Wildcats’ Chad Kanoff # 3 celebrates with Jaelin Robinson # 73 after throwing a touchdown pass at Brandon Barnes # 82 at TDECU Stadium on February 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey / Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 8: Chad Kanoff # 3 of the LA Wildcats rolls in search of a receiver against the Houston Roughnecks at TDECU Stadium on February 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey / Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 8: Sammie Coates # 10 of the Houston Roughnecks releases the ball from Harlan Miller # 27 of the LA Wildcats and Ahmad Dixon # 36 at TDECU Stadium on February 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey / Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 8: XFL atmosphere as he plays LA Wildcats at the Houston Roughnecks at TDECU Stadium on February 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey / Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 8: Detail of a soccer ball as LA Wildcats play Houston Roughnecks at TDECU Stadium on February 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey / Getty Images)



HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 8: Houston Roughneck’s Phillips # 14 cam celebrates with Demetrius Rhaney # 65 after scoring against the LA Wildcats at TDECU Stadium on February 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey / Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 8: P. J. Walker # 11 of the Houston Roughnecks looks for a receiver against the LA Wildcats at TDECU Stadium on February 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey / Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Wildcats made their XFL debut in Houston on Saturday, and it was evident that the LA entrant to the restarted version of Vince McMahon’s alternate pro football league had a few issues to solve.

Quarterback P.J. Walker completed 23 of 39 passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Houston Roughnecks to a 37:17 victory over the Wildcats at TDECU Stadium on the University of Houston campus.

RELATED: Meet the Wildcats | Know your XFL rules

Walker, who played his college ball at the Temple and spent some time on the Indianapolis Colts training team, put the Wildcats in a hole early on when he scored a 50-yard touchdown pass for Cam Phillips in Scrimmage’s third match.

The Wildcats played without quarterback Josh Johnson. The former NFL signal caller suspended the game with a thigh injury and was replaced by Charles Kanoff, alum of the Harvard-Westlake School.

Kanoff (Princeton) threw 214 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception and fought for a touchdown of 5 yards. Rams and Chargers’ former recipient Nelson Spruce led the Wildcats with 11 receptions for 103 yards.

The Wildcats took the lead in the second quarter with a lead of 1–30 minutes, 17–12, but then remained goalless. Houston, who was coached by former Atlanta Falcons head coach June Jones, finally took the lead on Walker’s 39-yard goalkeeper for Sam Mobley, who had 1:10 left in the second quarter.

The Wildcats will play their first home game of the season against the Dallas Renegades this Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

