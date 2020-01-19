advertisement

Is NCIS: Los Angeles New to CBS Tonight? In this article we will offer an answer to that … but then also look ahead.

We don’t want you to wait too long in the starting blocks. So let’s get the bad news out of the way. No new episode is broadcast on the network, for the simple reason that the network wants to save some of its programs until there is less competition. Just think in the following terms – the NFC championship game is tonight. After that, you’ll have the Grammys next week, the Super Bowl the week after, and then the Oscars the week after. The Grammys will air on CBS next week, so you wouldn’t get an episode even if CBS wanted it.

Think about when the series will go back on air and when it is expected to be combined with another franchise series in NCIS on February 16: New Orelans. There aren’t too many precise details about what’s next, but we can at least figure out a few options.

Callen – It makes sense that he continues his search for Anna since the last episode ended up doing everything in his power to hunt her. If he does not find it immediately, it can be assumed that it is a story.

Sam – Will we see Katherine Casillas again? It feels that way, either as an enrichment in a case or as a love interest for LL Cool J’s character.

Deeks and Kensi – We know the two are working to start a family together, and no matter what happens this season, that will be an undercurrent. Let’s just hope for some good news before we get to the final!

