advertisement

Los Angeles County receives nearly $ 130 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for projects that help the homeless, the county’s homeless agency said on Friday, January 17.

The Los Angeles Homelessness Services Authority received more than $ 123 million from HUD to help with 127 projects. The federal agency also gave LAHSA $ 5 million for two new projects for survivors of domestic violence and $ 1.25 million for a planning project.

advertisement

LAHSA applied for HUD funding for another 14 projects, and the federal agency said on Friday that it will announce Tier 2 grants in the near future.

Funding will largely benefit LAHSA’s Los Angeles Continuum of Care, an integrated care system that provides homeless accommodation and other services. This care system covers cities across the county with the exception of Glendale, Long Beach and Pasadena.

“With this funding, LAHSA and its partners can continue to provide the much-needed services and programs to our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Heidi Marston, interim executive director of LAHSA. “We thank HUD for providing these funds and look forward to continuing to work with our partners to provide a way out of homelessness for angelenos.”

For those working to solve the homeless crisis, providing affordable housing is one of the most important goals to curb the growing number of people on the street.

“We need more money to house the homeless,” said Corrine Ho, a staff officer with the United Way of Greater Los Angeles. “It always helps more than it hurts.”

For Brooke Carillo, a 48-year-old woman who lives in her car in Chatsworth, the lack of affordable housing has particularly come close to home. In her opinion, LAHSA has had a hard time fulfilling its mission. In her view, said Carillo, she gets bottles of water – but that’s about it.

“It’s a little too much money for what you do,” she said. “The money should go to developers to build houses. We have to build houses now. “

Last week, the city and county of Los Angeles moved closer to signing a contract with the government of President Donald Trump to provide funds and land for housing and helping the homeless.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he had spoken to HUD Secretary Ben Carson and sent him a letter expressing his appreciation for the federal funds offered to the city.

Garcetti plans to meet Carson in Washington, DC during the annual Mayors’ conference, which is scheduled for January 22-24, the mayor’s office said.

Sign up for The Localist, our daily email newsletter with selected stories relevant to where you live. Subscribe here.

advertisement