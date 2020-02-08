advertisement

Los Angeles and California in general have been struggling with an affordability crisis for years. Poor policies such as restrictive zoning laws and extensive development restrictions have left LA too few homes for too many people. How does the city want to solve this crisis? Of course with worse guidelines.

City Councilor Gil Cedillo has proposed that the Public Works Agency expropriates the 124-unit Hillside Villa in Chinatown under strict conditions to create affordable housing. Three decades ago, the city borrowed $ 5.45 million from the apartment developer to help build the apartments, provided that affordable housing is available for 30 years.

But those 30 years have passed, and since attempts to get a new deal are still ongoing, these affordable units are on the verge of switching to market values. Unless the city comes in and buys the complex against the owner’s will. This plan would not only affect the property rights of the owner of the building, but it would also not solve the real problem.

Landlords do not raise prices for no reason. They are increasing the rates because the housing supply is not large enough.

California has of course prevailed in this situation by implementing a number of counterproductive measures. The restrictions of the zoning prevent people from building more housing units. Not enough building permits are issued. And Proposition 13, which determines how much local government can collect from property taxes, has deactivated housing construction in favor of commercial construction.

So what California needs is more living space, but Councilman Cedillo’s proposal doesn’t work in this sense, and essentially boils down to getting the landlord to extend the terms of a signed contract.

You see, if the government decides to use an excellent domain, the property owner gets into an extremely disadvantaged position because he often has little or no bargaining power. The government basically says, “The city takes your property and you will sell it to us no matter how much money we give you.”

It’s easy to see how this guideline is a nightmare for developers and how it deters a city’s housing supply.

Once the government enters and takes over the land of the people, new developers are less likely to build there for fear that the city will do the same to them.

Hillside Villa owner Thomas Botz recognized this and told the LA Times: “When the city expropriates buildings from private property developers like us – who have completed 30 years of business and met their end of business – Just around the building on To have the end removed, no private developer would ever build a residential unit in cooperation with the city of LA. ‘ “

Fortunately, California can increase the amount of housing available and thus reduce the costs for its residents. For starters, it could be cheaper by lowering the impact fees.

According to a study by UC Berkeley, the fees for an apartment building project in Los Angeles are estimated to be $ 12,000 per unit, which is approximately 6 to 10% of the median apartment price in Los Angeles.

These costs make building in LA an enormous financial feat and ultimately increase prices for consumers.

We would all be better off if Proposition 13 were abolished. The fact that Proposition 13 keeps the amount of income that municipalities can generate from the taxation of home ownership low, but does not affect the amount of income from commercial development, creates a perverse incentive that causes municipalities to approve it to favor commercial development over residential development.

Legislators could also increase the offer by streamlining the approval process. In fact, 97 percent of cities and districts lag behind in issuing permits to assess regional housing needs.

Prioritizing these permits and reducing the permit burden for residential buildings could build more residential units faster.

Finally, outdated zoning laws that unnecessarily restrict where homes can be accommodated should be overridden. Instead of making California a jigsaw of commercial, residential, industrial, and mixed-use areas, let people build where they want. If a developer wants to place apartments over a shop front, he should allow it. With only a few units available, people would no doubt be happy to rent there.

Legislators should not use frequently abused tactics such as outstanding domains to challenge property owners to keep property prices artificially low.

However, you should make it cheaper, easier, faster, and easier to build residential property in the state.

Brenée Goforth is a political commentator in Raleigh, North Carolina. She works in a state think tank and writes contributions for Young Voices.

