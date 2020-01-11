advertisement

NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy said he thinks Saturday Night Live inventor Lorne Michaels made the right decision to fire Shane Gillis in September.

Telegdy called the situation “a learning moment for many people” during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour in Pasadena, California on Saturday.

“We all have to learn what you take out of a person’s past and what you hold him accountable for,” he added. “We acted quickly, Lorne (Michaels) did the right thing.”

advertisement

Also read: NBC chief expects results of the Gabrielle Union ‘AGT’ investigation by the end of January

Gillis was hired as a new actor on September 12, but was released a week later after videos of the comedian with racial insults surfaced in an episode of his September 2018 podcast. Shortly after the video was posted on Twitter, it went viral, causing an outcry from “SNL” to fire Gillis.

“I am a comedian who crosses borders. I sometimes miss. If you have survived my 10-year comedy, most of which are bad, you will find many mistakes. I am happy to apologize to anyone who is actually offended by anything are what I said, “said Gillis in a statement he posted on his Twitter account in September I can and sometimes that involves risk.”

Paul Telegdy on Shane Gilli’s “SNL” fires: “Lorne did the right thing”

Oscar 2020: we predict nominations in all 24 categories (photos)

Steve Pond, editor of TheWrap Awards, offers his selection for this year’s Oscar nominees in all 24 categories.

best picture

“The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker” “Little woman” “Marriage story” “1917” (shown)

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” If the number of nominees increases to nine: “Ford v Ferrari”

Best director Pedro Almodóvar, “Pain and Glory” Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Sam Mendes, “1917” Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (pictured)



Best actress Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” Charlize Theron, “Bomb” Renée Zellweger, “Judy” (picture)

Best actor

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” Robert De Niro, “The Irishman” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” (in the picture)

The best supporting actress Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” (pictured)

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers” Florence Pugh, “Little Women” Margot Robbie, “Bomb”

Best supporting actor Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood” (pictured) Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” Al Pacino, “The Irishman” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best adapted script “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker” “Little Women” (in the picture) “The Two Popes”

Best original screenplay “Knives Out” (pictured) “Marriage story” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Best camera “The Irishman” “Joker” “The lighthouse” (in the picture) “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Best film cut “Ford v Ferrari” (pictured) “The Irishman” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite”

Best original score

“Joker” “Little woman” “Marriage story” “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (pictured)

Best original song “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” “I will love myself again” by “Rocketman” “Spirit” by “The Lion King” “Stand Up” by “Harriet” “Wild Rose” “Glasgow” (pictured)



Best costume design “Dolemite is my name” “Jojo Rabbit” “Little woman” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” “Rocketman” (in the picture)

Best production design

“The Irishman” (in the picture) “Little woman” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite”

Best makeup and hairstyling “Bombshell” (in the picture)

“Joker” “Judy” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Rocket Man”

Best sound editing “Ford v Ferrari” “Joker” “1917” (shown) “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best sound mix “Ford v Ferrari” (pictured) “Joker” “1917” “Rocket Man” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best visual effects “Avengers: Endgame” (pictured)

“The Irishman” “The Lion King” “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best international feature film “Corpus Christi” “Les Miserables” “Parasite” (pictured) “Pain and fame” “Those who stayed”

Best animated feature “Frozen II” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” “I lost my body” “Missing Link” “Toy Story 4” (in the picture)



Best documentary

“American factory” “Apollo 11” (shown) “The cave” “For Sama” “Honey Country”

Best animated short film “Dcera (daughter)” “Kitbull” (pictured) “Mind My Mind” “The Physics of Mourning” “Sister”

Best live action short “Small hands” “Miller & Son” “Nefta Football Club” (in the picture) “The window of the neighbors” “Refugee”

Best documentary short film “Fire in paradise” (in the picture) “Spirits of the Sugar Land” “Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)” “St. Louis Superman” “Walk Run Cha-Cha”

Previous slide

Next slide

Steve Pond, editor of TheWrap Awards, selects all of this year’s nominees

Steve Pond, editor of TheWrap Awards, offers his selection for this year’s Oscar nominees in all 24 categories.

advertisement