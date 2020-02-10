advertisement

The federal attorney’s office has released the fake resume, which it says one of actress Lori Loughlin’s daughters accuses USC of counterfeiting rowing, leading to the massive college admissions scandal.

The resume only uses Olivia Jade Giannulli’s last name, but the closing date matches Olivia’s and the resume mentions an older sister (Olivia’s sister Isabella is also involved in the scandal). The one-page document advertises several achievements, including several medals that she claims to have won at various events (see document below) and a “skill” that includes “awareness, organization, direction, and governance.”

The list of achievements is followed by a summary paragraph in which Jade is described as a “highly talented” athlete and explains that her sister “is currently on our list and is filling the position in our boat No. 4”.

The prosecutor said Olivia Jade had no rowing experience and had never participated in a crew program.

In November 2019, Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, did not profess bribery that they had indicted as part of the college admissions scandal.

The charge is part of a three-stage charge against parents who have not yet pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering. Loughlin and Giannulli were among the eleven parents who were beaten in an indictment on October 22, 2019 by a federal grand jury to ease the admission of their children, “said the Department of Justice.

Last October, former Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman was serving a 14-day prison sentence for eleven days after he admitted a $ 15,000 donation to participate in a college fraud test program for her eldest daughter to have accomplished.

