Actress Lori Loughlin has hired a prison expert to teach her to survive behind bars when she has the time.

The 55-year-old Fuller House star, who is on trial for the massive college admissions scandal, “learns the ropes” about life and etiquette in the big house, reports People Magazine.

media_cameraActress Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli leave the Federal Court home in Boston after a court hearing. Picture: AFP

“The prison is a very different world from Hollywood, and Lori is just trying to prepare for it,” a source near Loughlin told the branch.

“Table manners are different; The social interactions are different … Here eye contact is a good thing. You meet someone and you shake hands and stare into his eyes. You couldn’t do that in prison. You don’t want to challenge anyone, ”the New York Post said.

media_cameraActress Felicity Huffman along with her husband, actor William H. Macy, received a two-week prison sentence for her role in a college admission fraud. Image: Getty Images

Loughlin is also taught in the slang of the slammer – and has trained to defend himself, according to RadarOnline.com.

“She kneels, learns colloquialism, and practices martial arts to give the impression that she’s tough and to ward off potential bullies,” said a celebrity news site insider. “(She) knows that there will be many of them in federal prison.”

“The prison will go down or swim and Lori has no intention of leaning back and enduring the abuse without a fight,” the insider said.

Her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, who is subject to the same federal fraud and money laundering fees, also attended Jailbird advisory meetings.

media_cameraFull House by Dave Coulier (Joey), Andrea Barber (Kimmy), John Stamos (Jesse), Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit (Nicky), Lori Loughlin (Rebecca), Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie), Bob Saget (Danny) and Ashley Olsen ( Michelle), Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit (Alex), Candace Cameron (DJ), Scott Weinger (Steve). Image: Gettymedia_cameraFuller House by John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Bob Saget, Juan Pablo Di Pace and Soni Bringas. Picture: Splash

“They recognize that if convicted, they will have to serve time,” the source told People. “And they think about what it should look like. This includes hiring a counselor to explain life in prison to them.”

But as Loughlin prepares for prison time, she isn’t convinced that she will be sent there.

“The consultant is there to help her learn the ropes. That doesn’t mean that she thinks she’ll lose her case. Lori is a planner and does what she has to do for all eventualities, ”said the source.

The couple are accused of having paid $ 500,000 to bring their two daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli (20) and Isabella Rose Giannulli (21) to the University of Southern California as false rowing recruits.

media_cameraOlivia Jade Giannulli. Image: Instagram

Loughlin and Giannulli were among the dozens of well-heeled parents – including Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, who has already served her 14-day prison sentence – who had paid bribes to college fixator Rick Singer to get their kids into prime To lure schools.

The couple pleaded not guilty of fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy to bribe federal programs.

media_cameraFirst images of a convicted felon, Felicity Huffman, who is wearing prison overalls while serving her federal sentence. Image: SplashNews.com

Last month, they filed a request that they did not know that their “donations” were being used as bribes and that they were “duped” by Singer.

This story first appeared in the New York Post and has been republished here with permission.

Originally released as a star, “Prison Coach” hires before the trial

