Loreto fought three points against Cork Harlequins, who won the Hockey League for the sixth consecutive Saturday, Pegasus and Old Alexandra.

A trio of Barrys put Harlequins in the lead in the second quarter, Rebecca deflected Michelle’s cross from Nikki’s far corner, and they kept that advantage until the closing stages when Sarah Torrans and Siofra O’Brien turned the game upside down Gib Loreto Points.

And they now have the sole top spot in the table after Alexandra Pegasus inflicted her first home loss of the season and only her second of the season. Emma Russell and Rebecca Evans drew 2-0 against Dublin in Queens before Kerri McDonald fell behind the defending champion. However, Alexandra remained in the lead with 19 points against Pegasus.

Early guidance

After the 3-0 win against Railway Union, the UCD remains fourth. Hannah McLoughlin and Lena Tice transform short corners before Edel Nyland finished the scoring with her first goal for the students.

Pembroke Wanderer’s hopes of closing the gap were thwarted by a late equalizer from the Catholic Institute on Serpentine Avenue. Ciara Moloney turned a short corner home in the fourth quarter after Emily beat Pembroke early on.

Muckross suffered even more frustration during his visit to goalkeeper Belfast Harlequins, who they led 3-1 before Katherine Welshman and Julie Dennison gave the home team their second goal of the season.

Hockey league Results

Cork Harlequins 1 (R. Barry), Loreto 2 (S. Torrans, S. O’Brien); Pembroke Wanderers 1 (E Beatty), Catholic Institute 1 (C Moloney); Belfast Harlequins 3 (S. Barr, K. Welshman, J. Dennison), Muckross 3 (A. O’Flanagan, S. Cannon, S. Barnwell); Pegasus 1 (K. McDonald), Old Alexandra 2 (E. Russell, R. Evans); UCD 3 (H. McLoughlin, L. Tice, E. Nyland), Railway Union 0.

