The American Heart Association celebrated its “Go For Red” collection with a special fashion show on Wednesday evening.

The star-studded event featured performances by Shania Twain and Meghan Trainor. Numerous other personalities, including Loren Gray, Bailee Madison, Laura Marano, Heather Graham and Lyric Ross, walked the catwalk of the show.

“The event, launched by The Heart Truth® program at the National Institutes of Health’s National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI), serves as Go Red for the national event for women with the goal of raising awareness of Strengthening heart diseases in women Uniting women as a relentless force to put an end to heart diseases and strokes worldwide, ”says an official press release.

Following the show, the American Heart Association made numerous photos available to the media:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 5: Shania Twain and Heather Graham attend the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection 2020 on February 5, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for the American Heart Association) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 5: Shania Twain takes part in the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection 2020 in New York on February 5, 2020 at the Hammerstein Ballroom. (Photo by Mike Coppola / Getty Images for the American Heart Association) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 5: Meghan Trainor performs on stage at the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection 2020 at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 5, 2020 in New York on city. (Photo by Mike Coppola / Getty Images for American Heart Association) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 5: Shania Twain runs on the American Heart Association York City runway. (Photo by Mike Coppola / Getty Images for American Heart Association) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 5: Meghan Trainor steps on the American Heart Association runway in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola / Getty Images for American Heart Association) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 5: Bailee Madison prepares the backstage preparations for the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection 2020 at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 5, 2020 in New York in front of city. (Photo by Cindy Ord / Getty Images for the American Heart Association) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 5: Bailee Madison prepares the backstage for the American Heart Association in front of town. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for American Heart Association) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 5: Meghan Trainor and Shania Twain pose behind the scenes of the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection 2020 at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 5, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for American Heart Association) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 5: <> Walks on the runway of the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2020 at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 5 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for American Heart Association) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 5: Heather Graham walks on the American Heart Association runway on her way to the 2020 red dress for women collection at the Hammerstein Ballroom on February 5 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for the American Heart Association) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 5: Lyric Ross walks on the American Heart Association catwalk at the Red Dress Collection 2020 for women at the Hammerstein Ballroom on February 5, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for the American Heart Association) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 5: Lyric Ross walks on the American Heart Association catwalk at the Red Dress Collection 2020 for women at the Hammerstein Ballroom on February 5, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for the American Heart Association) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 5: Laura Marano runs on the American Heart Association York City runway. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for the American Heart Association) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 5: Bailee Madison walks on the American Heart Association catwalk for the Red Dress Collection 2020 for women at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 5, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for American Heart Association) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 5: Loren Gray walks the American Heart Association runway en route to the 2020 red dress for women collection at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 5 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for American Heart Association) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 5: Roselyn Sanchez walks on the American Heart Association catwalk at the Red Dress Collection 2020 for women at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 5, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for American Heart Association)

