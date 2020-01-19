advertisement

In a clash with the All Cats on Saturday night, the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers paved the way to win a victory over the Tamanawis Wildcats in the Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic senior category final.

With the score 67-64, the Cloverdale Panthers won a wild one at Second Creek Secondary in the All-Surrey High School boys basketball tournament.

After coming down with 16 points with six minutes left, the Tamanawis fought back to get within two points of Tweedy with just one minute to go, but the Panthers held on for the win.

Jaween Reid of Tweedsmuir was named MVP.

VIDEO: Tweedsmuir celebrates the Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic Championship after a wild, 67-64 finish over the Tamanawis. @BCHoopScoop @ SSSAA_SD36 @tamanawisbball @ltsssports @LordTweedsmuir @SurreyRCMP @Surrey_Schools

The story to come. Report from today ago: https://t.co/iVW9faItRW pic.twitter.com/7LkzPD7d4Y

– Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) January 19, 2020

In the semi-final action on Friday night, Tweedsmuir outscored Guildford Park by a score of 81-66, with the Tamanawis leading Fleetwood Park, 74-57.

In the junior division action, Elgin Park beat Fleetwood Park 73-67, with Elgin Lucas Roling named MVP.

All results and schedules are posted at surreybasketballclassic.info.

Surrey RCMP Officer in Assistance to the Commissioner for Charges, Brian Edvard his thanks to the organizers, coaches and students who participated in the 2020 Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic! pic.twitter.com/hU4Zz9Alfk

– Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) January 19, 2020

For the year 2020, 48 senior and junior teams shot to glory at the Classic, which is one of the largest high school basketball tournaments in Canada. Nearly 700 teenage athletes played 87 games this week.

Wednesday’s games were canceled due to the overnight storm, with all games being moved to Thursday (January 16th).

A Saran family affair – from playing to training! @Surrey_Schools #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/6O24ZLOFRB

– Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) January 18, 2020

A win for Team RCMP in coaches vs. Surrey RCMP game today at Enver Creek High School! pic.twitter.com/vWyQJxBCrY

– Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) January 18, 2020

