LONDON (AP) – Christopher Tolkien, who played a major role in protecting the legacy of his father’s “Lord of the Rings” series, has died. He was 95 years old.

The Tolkien Society and HarperCollins UK have confirmed his death but no details have been provided.

Tolkien’s life work was closely identified with that of his father, J.R.R. Tolkien. He helped edit and publish much of his father’s writings after the death of the master of science fiction and fantasy in 1973.

Among the books he worked on were “The Silmarillion”, “The Children of Hurin” and other texts that flesh out the complex world created by his father.

He also designed the original maps that adorned the trilogy of books released in the 1950s.

Tolkien Society President Shaun Gunner said that “millions of people around the world will be forever grateful to Christopher for bringing us” so many literary works from his father.

“Christopher’s commitment to his father’s works has seen the publication of dozens of publications, and his own work as an academic at Oxford demonstrates his ability and talent as a scholar,” he said. “We have lost a titan and we will miss him very much.”

