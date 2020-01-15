advertisement

Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings” has cast 13 other regular guests: Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith and Charlie Vickers and Daniel Weyman.

They join Robert Aramayo and Morfydd Clark, whom we previously knew were cast in the TV adaptation of popular films (and popular books). Clark will play a younger version of Galadriel, which was portrayed by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson’s film series.

The production of “LOTR” at Amazon will start in February. Season one is eight episodes.

Also read: Robert Aramayo as the main actor in the “Lord of the Rings” series from Amazon

Amazon acquired the rights to customize “The Lord of the Rings” for streaming in 2017 for the first time. This contract included a multi-year commitment and the potential for an additional spin-off series. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” director J.A. Bayona has directed the first two episodes of the Big Budget series and acts alongside J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay and his production partner Belén Atienza as executive producer.

“After an extensive global search, we’re excited to finally announce the first group of brilliant performers to take part in Amazon’s” Lord of the Rings “series,” showrunners Payne and McKay said in a statement. “These exceptionally talented men and women are more than just our actors: they are the newest members of an ever-growing creative family that works tirelessly to bring Middle-earth to life for fans and audiences around the world.”

The upcoming series has already been extended for a second season. Production is currently running for four to five months after filming the first two episodes of season 1. During this time, show runners Payne and McKay and the show’s editorial team begin creating the story for season 2.

The series takes place in the same Middle-earth setting as the Oscar-winning film franchise and will take place before the events of the first film “The Fellowship of the Ring”.

14 actors who were almost cast in “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring”

Frodo Jake Gyllenhaal was one of many who had auditioned for Frodo Baggins, but were bombed so severely that director Peter Jackson described him as the worst actor he had ever seen. You can find more near castings in “Lord of the Rings”. You can also find “Fellowship of the Ring” trivia, quotes, and fools in the IMDB. Getty Images

Aragorn Every “Fellowship” fan knows the tedious story of finding Aragorn: The producers occupied the 27-year-old Irish Thespian Stuart Townsend before Peter Jackson decided to replace him two days before filming began. Fortunately, Viggo Mortensen accepted the role and was on an airplane the next day. Getty Images

Aragorn (continued) Before Mortensen and Townsend, Daniel-Day Lewis, Nicolas Cage and Russell Crowe were offered the role. As a New Zealander, Crowe was particularly interested in joining, but declined budget issues. Getty Images

Gimli Stars who have auditioned for the lovable dwarf Middle Earth include Warwick Davis and British comic Bill Bailey. Bailey also tried it for Gimli’s father Gloin in the series “The Hobbit”. Getty Images

Elrond Music legend David Bowie wanted to take on the role of Elven leader Elrond, but Jackson and Company were concerned that his superstar status would distract the audience from the story of “Fellowship” and went with Australian thesp Hugo Weaving. Getty Images

Tom Wilkinson was considered for part of the trilogy but had to reject the producers. “I was never offered a role,” he said. “You have carried out a so-called availability check.” “Even if we never know exactly, it is fun to think about who they could have had it for (my money is with Theoden). Getty Images

Almost there Christopher Lee auditioned for Gandalf, but Jackson was already thinking about Saruman. Jackson recalled that their first meeting took an awkward turn when they noticed that they were talking about different roles for the acclaimed actor. New Line Cinema

Almost there (continued) Sylvester McCoy was supposed to play Bilbo in “Lord of the Rings”. It was kept essentially as a backup in case something happened to Ian Holm. But he found his true Middle-earth vocation as Radagast, Gandalf’s pet-friendly wizarding colleague. Discover more trivia, tricks and quotes in the IMDB. New Line Cinema

Frodo

Jake Gyllenhaal was one of many who had auditioned for Frodo Baggins, but were bombed so severely that director Peter Jackson described him as the worst actor he had ever seen.

