Pauline Lopez was visibly upset when she missed an Olympic berth almost four years ago.

This semi-final, at which Lopez is denied the ticket to the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, is her motivation for the upcoming Asian Qualification Tournament (AQT) from April 10th to 11th in Wuxi, China.

“It’s a dream to be at the Olympics. The last time I didn’t make it spark another fire in me to aim for the next one.”

Lopez dominated the 57kg of women at the SEA games, during which two Asian slots will be made available during the AQT for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Samuel Morrison overtook the men’s 80kg at the games and positioned himself in the AQT as the best bet in the country in this weight class.

According to Stephen Fernandez, bronze medalist at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona and now top official of the Philippine Taekwondo Association, only four registrations per country are allowed in Tokyo.

At the Olympic Games there are only eight weight classes with two Asian slots in each category.

Apart from the 57 kg of women, Filipino jinns can be specified in the categories 49 kg, 67 kg and + 67 kg, while the men carry Morrison’s weight 58 kg, 68 kg and + 80 kg.

Kirstie Alora, who represented Philippine Taekwondo at the 2016 Olympic Games, is a strong bet at the + 67 kg, but remains undecided whether she will play in the AQT.

Alora won the silver medal at the SEA Games after losing to the Cambodian Sorn Seamvey at 73 kg, and her archenemy even at the continental level. INQ

