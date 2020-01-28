advertisement

Viewers of last night’s “Love Island” will have watched the preview of tonight’s episode of Leanne speaking of having “the cock” on Mike.

Unfortunately, it was not only a strategic arrangement. Leanne is all that in him, much to the devastation of the fans hoping they would win.

Speaking to Sophie and Jess, she says, “I think I’m going to have to lock myself up with Mike. I think I just have to end it. I feel like I’ve given some time … This done two weeks, surely I should like it more than that? I feel like I just got the dick. “

advertisement

She adds: “Maybe I shouldn’t have left it that long but really I was trying, I wanted to like it, I wanted to catch feelings, but it just doesn’t come. Now I have the dick , everything he does actually bothers me. “

Sophie urges Leanne to immediately shoot Mike for a conversation which she then decides to have.

Find out what’s going on tonight at 9 p.m. on Virgin Media One.

Check out the first preview below:

😲 FIRST LOOK 😲

Nas and the new Demi bomb have started, while Leanne clearly explains what she really feels with Mike … 💔 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/plpnOKQrYA

– Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 28, 2020

.

advertisement