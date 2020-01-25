advertisement

Is Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector new to NBC tonight? If you come with questions about this article, we have answers! To be precise, we have some of them in the shape of a shovel for what lies ahead.

Even if tonight is repeated, you can be sure that more episodes will follow! That will start next week and there will also be a week later on February 7th. This will help the title character a bit on his journey. There will be some twists and turns, and in the end there are many reasons to be excited.

Below you can read the synopses for the two upcoming episodes. We think they are cause for excitement.

Episode 3, “Russian Roulette” – 01/31/2020 (8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.) (Friday): When a young woman from a Russian island community who is witnessing a murder comes to Lincoln and Amelia for help, the case becomes shocking murder associated with a cold case – the tragic disappearance of a teenage girl. In the meantime, the “secret” of the bone collector is discovered. TV-14 “

Episode 4, “What’s Below” – 02/07/2020 (8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.) (Friday): A bizarre murder at a university research site pushes Amelia and Kate into the world of post-mortem forensics. Lincoln explores new opportunities with Sellitto’s friend. Guest with Zack Weinstein and Michael Potts. TV-14 “

(Side note: is “What Lies Beneath” one of the most common episode titles out there?)

We believe that in these episodes we will have the opportunity to get to know some of our characters better – which of course is crucial for the fun of the story. You want to be able to get closer to answers on the Bone Collector. At the same time, you also want to be invested in some people.

Are you amazed that there’s no Lincoln Rhyme in the air tonight?

