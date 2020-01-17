advertisement

Leslie Gray Streeter @lesliestreeter

Friday

January 17, 2020 at 11:58 am

January 17, 2020 at 12:23 pm

“The Bachelor Live on Stage”, the latest expansion of the successful TV show “The Bachelor”, starts a nationwide tour in February. The show will be released on May 6th at the Kravis Center.

advertisement

Jupiter’s own Tyler Cameron was a favorite in this season of “The Bachelor” after nearly conquering the heart of Hannah Brown, the last season’s “The Bachelorette” star. But another second, Peter Weber, was chosen, and while Tyler (who seemed to be dating a real supermodel for a while) isn’t “The Bachelor”, you could be!

“The Bachelor Live on Stage” will be released on May 6th at the Kravis Center. In the show, a local bachelor is introduced to ten women who are pushed into the background by a series of games and delightful get-togethers to whoever could take a rose. And the audience can have a say! Viewers will help by asking questions, making suggestions, and of course cheering on their favorites.

The personalities of the Bachelor Nation, Becca Kurfrin and Ben Higgins, will be hosts, and anyone you know, including the woman who broke your heart at the time (she knows who she is), could be present.

Producers are looking for passionate men from the age of 21 who are looking for love. To nominate yourself or another person, go to BachelorLiveOnStage.

advertisement