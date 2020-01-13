advertisement

Jude Law is still the hottest priest in Hollywood, but John Malkovich’s rise proves to be an invigorating, hysterical sacrament for body and soul.

Like his light-hearted predecessor, “The New Pope” is a story based on gospels. Paolo Sorrentino’s insight into the leadership of a fictional Catholic church spends a lot of time listening to the Pope’s pontificate. His camera slowly circles around the central speaker or raises it from a distance as he preaches in his papal pulpit. This season it is often the new Pope of the same name, Sir John Brannox (played by John Malkovich with nuanced enthusiasm) who vacillates between hovering and imparting real wisdom.

In contrast to many other sermons from real life, the “New Pope” knows which of his moments are honestly revealing and which are empty, irrelevant gestures. Sorrentino and his co-authors Umberto Contrarello and Stefano Bises recognize the double aspects of organized religion that the Catholic Church has historically not wanted: faith is rooted in meaning and absurdity. By recognizing both, the “New Pope” honors and withdraws his central theme.

The lengthy speech can lead to moving revelations, just like the outrageous jokes provide targeted cheerfulness – and vice versa. The earlier moments will fill you with a raw, ethereal power that is rarely felt on TV. The latter jerks on the sides of your mouth and triggers an evil grin or cackle. They work together to keep the Sorrentino series one of the most unique, enigmatic, and exciting television experiences you can see for depth, for fun, or for a wild combination of the two.

Without revealing too many of the season’s surprising twists, “The New Pope” doesn’t start long after “The Young Pope” ends. Lenny Belardo (Jude Law) is in a coma. A heart transplant has proven successful, but Pope Pius XII. Didn’t wake up despite an extremely loyal following who prayed day and night for his return from St. Peter’s Square. Under the direction of a single woman in a red hooded sweater (Kika Georgiou), the silent demonstrators sleep on the floor and listen to a radio station that radiates every breath from Lenny. (If the hoodies with Pope Pius XII. In full papal garb cannot be bought by EOD today, HBO should expect the Vatican protests to resume outside his office in Santa Monica.)

Your belief in him is fanatical, but the Church must go on, and so must the “New Pope”: Enter John Brannox, if not as quickly as you might think. Sorrentino is quite adept at using his popes and putting the story above the stars to improve the overall experience. Lenny is in one of the first six episodes. His presence is essential, but not predominant, which is a clever differentiation from the director. Lenny doesn’t miss “The New Pope” as much as the fans miss the feeling when they first met him. The rush to discover something completely new is over, but Sorrentino is replacing it with many ridiculous scenes, lines, gags, montages and more. “The New Pope” is the second season of “The Young Pope”, but there is a reason why it is not marked as such.

After episode 1, fans should have a better idea of ​​what to expect from The New Pope overall: style and goals are the same, but this season focuses more on faith, the church, and its place in the church world, instead of exploring these ideas through a man. (Although the plot ends a bit, dealing with women in the Catholic faith is a targeted, effective plot, underlined by a new title sequence filled with nuns in nightwear who are provocatively dancing under a neon cross.)

Yet his new star is a fascinating jumble of contradictions. John Brannox is a self-described “celebrity”. From his parents’ castle in Northern England, he takes calls from Meghan Markle about what clothes to wear. Once in the Vatican, he meets with his “favorite” Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson, who are played alone. But John is also quite fragile. His parents hold him responsible for the death of his brothers, whom they mourn from their snail-ridden wheelchairs every day, all day. They will not speak to John and banish him to the other side of their palace, where he wears tailored suits that not only match his many moods, but also the ornate walls around him.

John is wanted by the church because he is moderate. The leadership (led by Angelo Voiello, the “appalling” cardinal of all, played by Silvio Orlando with malicious orders) seeks to counter Lenny’s zeal from the Old Testament and some recent movements that the characters began in the first episode , The contradiction in belief between the new Pope and the young Pope is well exploited by Sorrentino as it highlights the ability of religious leaders to inspire and infuriate, often with few words or actions.

“The New Pope” has a lot to say about the role of the Church in the modern world, its importance for sociopolitical events and what is expected of its leaders. But it’s not afraid to throw it all in the trash and not give any answers at all. Sorrentino invites his audience to do the same. Even if the speeches are a little long, do not ask to be understood as the gospel. This is not a religion and that is part of the point. Unlike in the church, you are encouraged to laugh here.

Note: A-

“The New Pope” will premiere on Monday, January 13th at 9pm. ET on HBO.

