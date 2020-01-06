advertisement

Everyone has their hero. They emulate this person, if only at the beginning. Steve Jobs had Edwin Land, J. Lo had Selena and I had David Foster Wallace. Regarding the redesign of the alphabet, I thought it looked pretty good. I devoured his books and assumed that tennis would also amuse me, idolize David Lynch, and loathe cruising. Or as he called it: an allegedly funny thing that I will never do again.

I was 28 years old when I was told I would be participating in a floating RSL. Informed because it was not a decision, but a decree. I reluctantly went and rolled my eyes. I am surprised that nobody thought I had a stroke. During an ironic dressmaker’s break, I packed the most ridiculous outfits I had – a sequin dress I had worn for a costume party, a Hawaiian shirt that I originally bought for my father, and a Bunnings hat with a sharpie that said “List” had been treated. , I fucking wanted to go to Foster Wallace. Before we even set sail, it was exactly as I had imagined: the older couples, the queues, the florid nose accents. Then more. The buffet and towel animals didn’t seem to be tropics – they were real and they were wildly apologetic.

The cabins may be cramped, but there is 24-hour room service. Picture: Holland America Line

After inspecting my room, which was not overcrowded but was the hotel room in Tokyo, I walked the two minutes it took me to get to the next bar. I sat at a small table and inspected the menu, which predictably contained a pina colada and a mai tai. Then I saw a flickering from the corner of my eye. It indicated that it was a bartender who was turning cups. He was quick too. Like a hummingbird from the sea. I took a closer look and met Alan. the bartender who changed my mind about cruises forever. He mixed drinks for me, taught me tricks and raised me about Aristotle of all places. His service was not Australian, casual and fun. It wasn’t American, upbeat either, but it was pushy. It wasn’t even European style with a haughty urge that you didn’t order the bruschetta. That was something new. This was the murmur of international waters.

Welcome to the intoxication of international waters. Picture: Holland America Line

On a trip to the dining room, lobster and steak arrived on the same plate. I was reminded that lobster and steak were already included in my ticket price. I then sang along to show music in the piano bar until it was closed at 2 a.m. At that point, I was too dizzy to be bitter. I felt embarrassed on the way back to my room. Like a child who whistles all the way to grandmother’s house, he plays with his dominoes and eats his brownies. It was I agree like a floating RSL. What a magical concept.

Four hours later I woke up disoriented and dehydrated. My head pounded and was cramped. Did the smoke and mirrors just trick me? Then I remembered that this marvelous sea bucket had 24 hour room service. Free cheeseburgers around the clock. No, I was wrong the first time. That was magical. I looked at the ceiling of my cabin as a church member could look up and apologized that I had ever doubted the nobility of the trip.

Classic cruise: show music in the piano bar. Picture: Holland America Line

The next few days were spent getting used to the life of a reborn cruiser. The omelets, the margaritas, the themed evenings. All that plus days spent snorkeling and eating street mangoes in French Polynesia. It is no wonder that thousands of people want to do this en masse: it is wonderful. Of course, like absolutely everything in life, it’s what you make of it. I realized that the most disparaging person in the world could make a trip to the Côte d’Azur seem bleak, while the happiest would make a day at the chemistry station an unbridled delight. I know I was both.

It is hard to be grumpy when faced with this view of French Polynesia. Picture: Holland America Line

On my last night, much to the dismay of the cruise director, I held my own unofficial quiz night. How fast does your average cruise ship go? How many eyes does a starfish have? *

I wanted to spread the good word. I even briefly considered leaving my old life behind and becoming cruise director myself. This was my complete and complete turn in seven short nights on board. I waived David Foster Wallace and promised my loyalty to King Triton. Or whoever it was that these sea people worshiped. I was still new, I wasn’t sure. But I was firmly convinced that this was the way for me. If you are just playing with the idea of ​​converting, keep in mind that we have free lobster tails here.

* That would be 20 knots and eight eyes for those who play at home.

The author originally traveled to Holland America Line as a guest.

You will find me with the lobster. Picture: Holland America Line

THE TRIP

A 14-day Pacific Treasures cruise with Holland America Line starts at $ 1107 per person – a route that is slightly different in duration and destination from the seven-day cruise in history.

