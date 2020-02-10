advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Risa Sato is not lacking in confidence when she returns to the National University for the season 82 women’s UAAP volleyball tournament.

The bubbly middle blocker expects nothing less than a championship for the Lady Bulldogs in her fifth year of college.

advertisement

“Champion,” Sato exclaimed when asked about her expectations for 2020.

“Of course, we shouldn’t forget that we should play happily and determinedly to become champions,” she added in Filipino.

Sato missed season 81 due to academic problems after having some technical shortcomings in her sports and wellness management course in her third year at NU.

Nonetheless, this setback hasn’t weakened Sato’s mood, especially when head coach Norman Miguel made her captain of the Lady Bulldogs for season 82.

“I told my teammates that we shouldn’t forget our goal of becoming champions this season,” said Sato. “I don’t want to put too much pressure on my younger teammates, so I always remind them to have fun playing.”

Sato was in the Jaja Santiago era with the Lady Bulldogs, in which the team was considered one of the league’s better cadres.

However, these teams led by Santiago only made it once out of the 78-80 season when they secured fourth place on the grid in 2018 with a 7-7 record before falling to eventual champions De La Salle.

Sato said that NU already had the pieces to fight for a title in those years, and it was unfortunate that they weren’t able to go all the way.

“We can become champions these years, but it’s a shame we didn’t make it,” said Sato. “But I have a feeling that we can do it and win the title this year.”





Visit Inquirer Varsity for full coverage of college sports with results, schedules, and stories.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.

advertisement