I should have gone out the door, but I was just panicking.
So I ran down the hall to the bedroom.
Well, that’s where he choked me until I passed out
then I woke up without clothes
and I peed on the sheets.
And he said if I say a word
or even breathing badly, it would kill me.
Chris, he’s my brother, he arrived so quickly,
I didn’t even know he was even in there.
But when your brother entered the house,
he was carrying his gun?
I heard, did you try to kill my sister?
Did you rape my sister?
Todd had it in his head and I grabbed the gun
and I said to myself: Stop, stop, you know.
Let him go, let him go, you know?
And he didn’t want to and I said, Chris, move!
And Chris couldn’t move because Todd had brought him in, you know,
beat him on the head.
And so when I got a free kick, I shot him.
I mean, I wasn’t trying to kill him.
I was not trying to kill anyone.
He had just tried to kill me.
And if he would have put my brother on the ground
and came up to me, what were we going to do if he had the gun?
We would both be dead.
You know what I mean, for example, I was just scared.
[Brittany Voiceover] I did what I thought I should do.
What I did, I had to do, probably in my mind.
Because if I hadn’t done it,
my brother and i would both be dead by now.
[Ramona] The defendant is currently
be charged with murder.
Accused needs investigative notes,
load, reports, tape recordings,
and all documentation.
My whole case falls under Stand Your Ground.
The man was at my house.
He tried to kill me.
He tried to kill my brother.
But women don’t get this Stand Your Ground.
Men take a stand
and they earn it every day.
They put me in prison.
They took the cold turkey out of my medicine,
of my anxiety medication, everything.
[the train horn sounds from a distance]
She suffers from PTSD, anxiety.
If we go to Foodland, she is terrified.
You can’t go eat in a restaurant.
We have to go through the drive-through.
[car signal ticking]
[Ramona] You’ll get it all back, baby.
[crickets singing]
Everything will be fine, baby.
I’m just going to be hidden again.
It will be fine.
It will be fine.
I miss my daughter like she was, you know.
She was happy, she was carefree.
It’s the day before I’m fired,
My kids heard that I was in prison,
that I killed someone.
There are all of them.
When I get to see them
two hours every two weekends,
how am i supposed to handle this
[Son] Hi mom! Hi baby!
[Son] I love you. I love you.
Did you have a good time in the fort?
Hey baby, what is it?
[Son speaking indistinctly]
[Son speaking indistinctly]
Well, what was wrong with you?
[Son] My head is cold.
Well, this is usual for the time of year.
I hope you feel better, baby.
We used to build forts when you were little
in our old house with me and you and me me and Maw Maw
We used to build forts in the living room like this.
They want me to take 25 years in prison.
I will not accept this call.
I shouldn’t have to take this plea.
It’s not fair, I want my day in court to share my story.
I hope it passes
for it should not be only a law for men.
I wasted time with my family.
They wasted time with me.
And no one can give me a good reason.
[Man] How are you? I’m fine.
I want my day in court for other people here
which were brushed under the carpet,
who were raped and beaten and never got justice.
[Ramona] I’m ashamed of my riding.
It was a home for me
since I was a tiny little girl.
It is no longer home, not for us.
