advertisement

0:02

I should have gone out the door, but I was just panicking.

0:06

advertisement

So I ran down the hall to the bedroom.

0:09

Well, that’s where he choked me until I passed out

0:13

then I woke up without clothes

0:15

and I peed on the sheets.

0:18

And he said if I say a word

0:22

or even breathing badly, it would kill me.

0:24

Chris, he’s my brother, he arrived so quickly,

0:27

I didn’t even know he was even in there.

0:29

But when your brother entered the house,

0:30

he was carrying his gun?

0:34

I heard, did you try to kill my sister?

0:37

Did you rape my sister?

0:38

Todd had it in his head and I grabbed the gun

0:41

and I said to myself: Stop, stop, you know.

0:44

Let him go, let him go, you know?

0:47

And he didn’t want to and I said, Chris, move!

0:49

And Chris couldn’t move because Todd had brought him in, you know,

0:52

beat him on the head.

0:54

And so when I got a free kick, I shot him.

0:58

I mean, I wasn’t trying to kill him.

0:59

I was not trying to kill anyone.

1:02

He had just tried to kill me.

1:04

And if he would have put my brother on the ground

1:06

and came up to me, what were we going to do if he had the gun?

1:08

We would both be dead.

1:10

You know what I mean, for example, I was just scared.

1:41

[Brittany Voiceover] I did what I thought I should do.

1:43

What I did, I had to do, probably in my mind.

1:46

Because if I hadn’t done it,

1:47

my brother and i would both be dead by now.

1:52

[Ramona] The defendant is currently

1:53

be charged with murder.

1:55

Accused needs investigative notes,

1:59

load, reports, tape recordings,

2:02

and all documentation.

2:06

My whole case falls under Stand Your Ground.

2:09

The man was at my house.

2:13

He tried to kill me.

2:14

He tried to kill my brother.

2:16

But women don’t get this Stand Your Ground.

2:19

Men take a stand

2:21

and they earn it every day.

2:38

They put me in prison.

2:39

They took the cold turkey out of my medicine,

2:42

of my anxiety medication, everything.

2:48

[the train horn sounds from a distance]

3:11

She suffers from PTSD, anxiety.

3:15

If we go to Foodland, she is terrified.

3:19

You can’t go eat in a restaurant.

3:21

We have to go through the drive-through.

3:31

[car signal ticking]

3:33

[Ramona] You’ll get it all back, baby.

3:42

[crickets singing]

3:59

Everything will be fine, baby.

4:07

I’m just going to be hidden again.

4:15

It will be fine.

4:19

It will be fine.

4:31

I miss my daughter like she was, you know.

4:35

She was happy, she was carefree.

4:44

It’s the day before I’m fired,

4:51

My kids heard that I was in prison,

4:54

that I killed someone.

4:59

There are all of them.

5:01

When I get to see them

5:03

two hours every two weekends,

5:06

how am i supposed to handle this

5:10

[Son] Hi mom! Hi baby!

5:13

[Son] I love you. I love you.

5:16

Did you have a good time in the fort?

5:22

Hey baby, what is it?

5:25

[Son speaking indistinctly]

5:30

[Son speaking indistinctly]

5:35

Well, what was wrong with you?

5:39

[Son] My head is cold.

5:41

Well, this is usual for the time of year.

5:43

I hope you feel better, baby.

5:47

We used to build forts when you were little

5:50

in our old house with me and you and me me and Maw Maw

5:58

We used to build forts in the living room like this.

6:02

They want me to take 25 years in prison.

6:12

I will not accept this call.

6:13

I shouldn’t have to take this plea.

6:15

It’s not fair, I want my day in court to share my story.

6:20

I hope it passes

6:22

for it should not be only a law for men.

6:27

I wasted time with my family.

6:29

They wasted time with me.

6:35

And no one can give me a good reason.

6:46

[Man] How are you? I’m fine.

6:54

I want my day in court for other people here

6:57

which were brushed under the carpet,

6:59

who were raped and beaten and never got justice.

7:13

[Ramona] I’m ashamed of my riding.

7:17

It was a home for me

7:21

since I was a tiny little girl.

7:27

It is no longer home, not for us.

.

advertisement