West Coast Rapper Game let his emotions spill online. The hip-hop veteran spoke to speak about the immediate death of Kobe Bryant and the recent death of his longtime friend Nipsey Hussle. Watch and comment below.

#MarathonMonday Wow …… the amount of disbelief that I feel surrounding yesterday is inexplicable. We really live in sad times. My heart is broken for Kobe’s wife and daughters. Losing her husband and a daughter… ..and them losing their sister and their father. The term “Life Is Short” has a whole new meaning after witnessing the energy in this city surrounding the news of losing not only one of our great basketball players, but also an incredible human being. It’s really like, for a second, you have a little bit of control over life and how to live it…. then the next second, you’re totally lost as to what’s really going on here on earth. What are we doing ? What are we not doing? How should we live… ..? What steps should we take to ensure that we only make the short trip the next day? We live in a scary and confusing time. My only advice to anyone now is to let anyone know that you love how much you love them. and don’t wait…. you may not have the time you think to postpone a second. Every day you wake up is a blessing in itself ….. please don’t take it for granted. Live your life and be proud of all that you are. You can only be judged by God, so stand tall and never forget that you too were born to achieve greatness. If you ever need to say how special you are, just look for the odds of what it took to be born. We should be much more appreciative of each other and spend less time consumed by negativity. Living happily is so important for the well being of the human anatomy. In the image above, I see two LEGENDS, two BROTHERS, two SON, two FATHERS and two men whom I had the honor of calling FRIENDS. Thank you both for your continued efforts and contributions not only to Los Angeles but to the world. Two names that people will remember forever. Not even a whole year after losing Nip … Kobe is gone. You couldn’t tell me that this would be the story we had to write when this photo was taken. I have infinite love for both of you and I will always honor your memories. Condolences to the families of other people also lost in the accident…. my heart and the hearts of all of us are with them during this tragic period. # TheMarathonContinues🙏🏾

