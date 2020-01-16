advertisement

SYDNEY – Taylor, a 4-year-old Spanish Englishman, has been among the hard-working rescuers during Australia’s fire crisis.

When told, “Koala, Find It!”, Taylor enters a scorched earth, finding damaged marsupials smelling of the scent of their fur or feces, also known as slag. Whenever she finds a koala, she is rewarded with a tennis ball or culinary treat.

The fires have killed 29 people and destroyed bushland in an area the size of Bulgaria.

advertisement

Australia’s koala population has also been severely affected. In the state of New South Wales alone, officials estimate 30% of the koala’s habitat – eucalypt forest lands that they use for both food and shelter – may have been lost.

A $ 50 million emergency wildlife recovery program launched by the federal government earlier this week will focus on the survival of the iconic native animal.

Taylor, meanwhile, has focused on finding injured koalas since she was only a few months old and is now an expert.

“Under ideal conditions when the air is still, the animal’s odor actually drops from the tree and Taylor can smell them, she will sit right under them and tell them and tell us where they are, “Coach Ryan Tate said.

He runs Tate Animal Training Enterprises, which specializes in dog detective services.

“In high wind or harsh conditions, she is also trained to find their scratches and when she finds fresh scratches we can let the experts know where the scams are and they will scan the tent and they usually find the animal, ”Tate said.

Heavy koalas wool and the tendency to climb higher when threatened are severe disadvantages in fast-moving fires.

Some of the koalas found by Taylor have been treated at Port Macquarie’s Koala Hospital, a special facility and tourist attraction that has been overcome in the current crisis.

Officials have said the full extent of habitat damage to the koalas will not be known until the fires are extinguished, likely several months away. (Written by Jane Wardell, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

advertisement