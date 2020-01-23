advertisement

Jim Lehrer, the legendary debate moderator and former anchor of the “NewsHour” television program, died on Thursday. He was 85.

The death of Lehrer was announced by his old home network, PBS, where he co-founded the “NewsHour” in 1975.

PBS said Lehrer “died peacefully at home in his sleep” and did not share any further information about the cause of death.

Lehrer anchored the “NewsHour”, the flagship news on public television in the United States, for 36 years. He retired in 2011.

Jim Lehrer was a giant in journalism. His tenacity and dedication to easily deliver the news remain the core of our work at PBS NewsHour.

Here's @JudyWoodruff with the news of Jim's death today.

– PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) January 23, 2020

His successor at the anchor office, Judy Woodruff, said in a statement on Thursday: “I am deeply sad about the loss of someone at the center of my professional life, a mentor for me and someone whose friendship I have cherished for decades. I have looked up to him as the standard for honest, penetrating and thoughtful journalism and I know countless others who feel the same way. “

Lehrer set the record for moderating the presidential debate: he helped 12 general election debates, “more than any other person in US history,” PBS said.

Lehrer appeared on CNN’s “reliable sources” in December and discussed the importance of “old-fashioned journalistic values” in a time of divisions in American politics and a time of media revolution.

Lehrer also thought about his reporting on previous deposition procedures. He and Robert MacNeil led PBS coverage of the Senate Watergate Hearings, leading to the formation of the “NewsHour” broadcast.

Lehrer said in December that President Trump’s accusation is likely to have an “even larger audience” than that of Nixon or Clinton, but most Americans use “their own prism to look at it,” from Fox to PBS.

“They don’t gather around the TV to watch it like we did in ’73, ’74,” and “with Clinton later. We won’t do that again,” he said. “We’ll probably never come back.”

