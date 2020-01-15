advertisement

A Derby wool store, open for more than three decades, is to close after the death of its former owner.

Hook and Eye has been trading in the heart of downtown on Albert Street, across from Market Hall, for over 33 years.

And while the company continues to trade online and respond to orders over the phone, the store will close for the last time on Saturday, February 1.

The closure was announced following the death of John Sallis, owner of Hook and Eye for 25 years.

He died of cancer at the age of 65 just before Christmas.

Mr. Sallis passed the business on to his two daughters, Louise Henchliff and Laura Abbey.

Now, Ms. Abbey has explained the reasons for the closure and paid tribute to her father, who she said had a “heart of gold”.

Laura Abbey with her father John Sallis, owner of Hook and Eye for 25 years

(Image: Laura Abbey)

The 28-year-old, who lives in Littleover, said: “It was difficult to close the store.

“Dad’s main death was the main reason, but the store recently suffered a loss and it is simply no longer possible to continue.

“Dad wanted everything for me. He was kind, had a heart of gold and would help anyone.

“His life was spent in the store, he only had two days off a week. He didn’t stop coming until September when he was diagnosed with cancer.”

Abbey, who has worked in the store since her teens, said she was grateful for the time she spent working with her father.

She added: “We have owned the store since I was two and I have been working here since I was 14, so that is all I know and remember.

John Sallis unfortunately died of cancer at the age of 65 last month

(Image: Laura Abbey)

“My family has had stores in the city for over 60 years, right down to my grandmother and grandfather. We also had the Strand wool store until it closed six years ago.

“I only really worked with dad. It was nice to spend so much time with him.

“We have had customers who visited the store this week upset after hearing the news, saying they have been entering since it opened.

“The store was mentioned in the Derby pantomime this Christmas when Captain Hook said at the end,” It wouldn’t be Derby without Hook and Eye. “

“I have a lot of memories, so I’m going to be very, very sad to see him disappear.”

Closing sale now underway at Albert Street store

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

A closing sale is now underway at the store, which stores haberdashery, including knitting wool, ribbons and lace.

Those interested in placing an order with Hook and Eye once she is online can contact Laura by calling 07368590412 or by sending an email to hookandeyederby@hotmail.com.

