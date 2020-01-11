advertisement

Longford 1-13 Dublin 3-6

The Dessie Farrell era is officially underway, although the new Dublin manager’s victory escaped the dramatic and unconventional semi-final of the O’Byrne Cup.

In the 67th minute, Farrell led by two points, followed by beginners and former minor talents.

None of the 2019 squad was involved – although Stephen Cluxton was in the game – while the Sigerson Cup Farrell robbed various other options, which led him to choose a third choice team.

In the end, three Longford points in a row, including the winner of a Darren Gallagher in the 74th minute, secured the home team’s passage to the finals next weekend against Offaly.

Not that Farrell, who ran a rolling replacement system and made 23 changes, was overly concerned about the defeat. He agreed that it would be good to do business with his full team in training now.

“There is definitely a little bit of it because we have to work with the main group again quickly,” said Farrell, who confirmed Mick Galvin as one of his selectors. “That will be our focus now and we will work towards the (National League) start against Kerry in two weeks.”

Farrell clearly guaranteed his entire travel squad part of the season as he introduced 10 substitutes in the first half alone and 13 more in the second half.

Even with unlimited previous season substitutions, it was a strange move from Killian O’Gara to Dublin in the 19th minute that was brought ashore just seconds later. This was the same fate that awaited Niall O’Callaghan, the younger brother, of Con after scoring the second goal of his two-goal explosion in the 50th minute.

Since Dublin had only completed a few training sessions before, it naturally took time to decide and won 4-0 against 0-1. CJ Smith was the unlikely first goal scorer of the Farrell era in the 12th minute.

O’Gara’s goal and the subsequent points from Dermot McLouglin and Gerry Seaver ensured parity from 1-3 to 0-6 at halftime.

An entertaining and at times exciting game played back and forth in the second half, even though O’Callaghans left Dublin two goals up to this late Longford trio.

Longford: P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, B O’Farrell; I’’Sullivan, M Quinn, CP Smyth; D Gallagher (0-5, 0-4f), K Diffley (1-0); G. Rogers, D. Mimnagh, D. Reynolds; R. Brady (0-5, 0-1f), J. Hagan, O. Kenny (0-2). Subs: D Doherty (0-1) for Rogers (57m), P Lynn for Kenny (60), L Connerton for Reynolds (68).

Dublin: M Shiel; CJ Smith (0-1), E.O. Brien, D. Byrne; N McGovern, G Hannigan, C Murphy; E O Conghaile, T Lahiff; N Walsh, D O’Brien, G O’Reilly (0-1); K O’Gara (1-0), N O’Callaghan (2-0), C Sallier. Subs: R McGowan for Murphy (18 m), S Fulham for O’Gara (19), R Deegan for O’Reilly (21), S Cleary for Smith (25), G Seaver (0-2) for Walsh (25) , D Quinn for Sallier (26), D McLoughlin (0-1) for O’Brien (27), N Doran (0-1) for Lahiff (29), E O’Dea for McGovern (31), C Howley for O. Conghaile (34), O Conghaile for Lahiff (41), O’Reilly for Deegan (45), Walsh for Seaver (45), Murphy for Cleary (49), Sallier for O’Callaghan (50), O’Brien for Quinn (55), O’Gara for Lahiff (55), McGovern for McLoughlin (55), Lahiff for Doran (60), Seaver for Fulham (60), Smith for Hannigan (63), O’Callaghan for Sallier (68 ), O’Dea for Murphy (73).

Ref: A Coyne (Westmeath).

