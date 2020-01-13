advertisement

Longford 1-13 Dublin 3-6

A game in his reign as senior manager of Dublin and already Dessie Farrell has something painful in common with Jim Gavin. chaired a semi-final loss to Longford in the O’Byrne Cup at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Dublin’s previous loss in 2016 was Gavin’s last in the O’Byrne Cup before handing over the task to Paul Clarke in January, and maybe Farrell will take a similar step in the coming seasons.

advertisement

Not that the result on Saturday seemed to bother the former Dublin minor and the U-21 manager too much as the traveling fans were far more excited.

One of them, standing on the terrace below the main press area, almost got into conflict with a Longford supporter, while Darren Gallagher later, after winning a controversial free kick himself, scored the winning goal for Longford and left the field.

In the end, two Gardaí and a few stewards had to intervene to calm an unusually flammable situation for the second weekend in January.

“It was soft,” Farrell agreed from the late outdoors. “But it doesn’t really matter, to be honest. I was glad we were competitive to see how the players reacted to this kind of cauldron.”

The start of the Allianz League with Kerry in the upcoming Saturday week at Croke Park, 133 days after the five-against-five game at the expense of the Kingdom, has top priority for Farrell.

Avoiding an O’Byrne Cup final with Offaly next weekend could even be suitable for Farrell, who will start training before the season with his main team tomorrow night and work intensively with them next weekend.

“We won’t go away, no,” said Farrell, excluding training camps. “We will train and we will definitely have a few meetings. There is definitely a lot to do.”

After refusing to outline the identity of his backroom team at his first press conference on Friday, the subject was highlighted in Longford. Mick Galvin, Farrell’s old ally in Dublin, was at his side, as was Shane O’Hanlon, who is often referred to as a “logistics man” in Gavin’s five-in-a-row setup. A bearded Bryan Cullen, the full-time strength and conditioning expert from Dublin GAA, put the players through their paces.

First steps

They gathered with CJ Smith, a defender of Lucan Sarsfields, the unlikely first goal scorer of the Farrell era, to form a group of newbies and ex-Dublin talents. Killian O’Gara scored the first goal and Niall O’Callaghan, Senior Icon Con’s younger brother, added two more in the second half.

Part of the group will remain in the league, although it is controversial how much Farrell can learn from a game in which he made 23 changes – substitutions in the O’Byrne Cup are unlimited.

“The intention is definitely to get some boys up front,” said Farrell, who admitted that O’Callaghan could be among them. “He did very well, he got a little bit of it.”

When it comes to his first steps as a senior manager, a relaxed Farrell didn’t make much of it.

“It was great to be on the pitch after the past few weeks,” he said. “Ultimately, it’s about playing football, and that started seriously for us.”

Longford, so we don’t forget, was the winner and looked pretty good for a final against Offaly. Gallagher, Rian Brady and Kevin Diffley, who were all missing last season and scored 1:10 between them.

“It’s a final, and trophies aren’t that common in this county,” said Padraic Davis, Longford manager.

“If we have a chance to win a trophy, be it the O’Byrne Cup or some other way. It’s been 20 years since we made it, and we’re about 75 minutes away from having the chance to do it now, so we will definitely do our best. “

LANGFORD: P collum; P Fox, A Farrell, B O’Farrell; I’’Sullivan, M Quinn, CP Smyth; D Gallagher (0-5, 4f), K Diffley (1-0); G. Rogers, D. Mimnagh, D. Reynolds; R Brady (0-5, 0-1f), J Hagan, O Kenny (0-2),

Subs: D Doherty (0-1) for Rogers 57, P Lynn for Kenny 60, L Connerton for Reynolds 68.

DUBLIN: M Shiel; CJ Smith (0-1)E. O. Brien, D. Byrne; N McGovern, G Hannigan, C Murphy; E O Conghaile, T Lahiff; N Walsh, D’OBrien, G O’Reilly (0-1); K O’Gara (1-0), N O’Callaghan (2-0)C. Sallier.

Subs: R McGowan for Murphy 18, S Fulham for O’Gara 19, R Deegan for O’Reilly 21, S Cleary for Smith 25, G Seaver (0-2) for Walsh 25, D Quinn for Sallier 26, D McLoughlin (0-1) for O’Brien 27 N Doran (0-1) for Lahiff 29, E O’Dea for McGovern 31, C Howley for O Conghaile 34, O Conghaile for Lahiff 41, O’Reilly for Deegan 45, Walsh for Seaver 45, Murphy for Cleary 49, Sallier for O’Callaghan 50, O ‘Brien for Quinn 55, O’Gara for Lahiff 55, McGovern for McLoughlin 55, Lahiff for Doran 60, Seaver for Fulham 60, Smith for Hannigan 63, O’Callaghan for Sallier 68, O’Dea for Murphy 73.

referee: A Coyne (Westmeath).

advertisement