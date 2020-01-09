advertisement

Next month, an era at ESPN ends with the announcement that Traug Keller, senior vice president for ESPN Audio and the ESPN Talent Office, is retiring. Keller has been with ESPN since 2004 and his time at the Disney Company dates back to 1994 with a 10-year tenure as President of ABC Radio Networks.

During his tenure, the week-to-weekend ESPN radio program for sports radio stations across the country shifted to important content for the daily programs. Keller oversaw ESPN Local and launched websites such as ESPN Dallas and ESPN Boston. Much of it caused local broadcasters to become ESPN radio partners. Mike & Mike was an omnipresent morning radio for sports fans across the country. Shows with hosts such as Dan Patrick, Tony Kornheiser, Colin Cowherd and Dan Le Batard also took place on the stations.

Keller also oversaw the evolution from ESPN Radio to ESPN Audio and went beyond terrestrial radio to offer the network’s audio content live streaming through ESPNRadio.com. Allowing listeners to receive content from ESPN Radio without access to radio was the gateway to on-demand programs and eventually podcasts. Podcasts have become a cornerstone of ESPN Audio, giving audiences the opportunity to listen anytime, anywhere, while focusing on specific sports or personalities.

advertisement

“Podcasting allows you to dive deeper,” Keller told Inside Radio in 2018. “If you’re a hoop junkie, now you can play hoops all the time with The Lowe Post.” everything with Matthew Berry. With our 30 for 30 we have an incredible storytelling unit. Everything seems to be in order to win our best brands for podcasts. So we meet these different needs, sporting passion, storytelling. “

Marcia Keegan, the company’s vice president for national radio programs and productions, is also leaving ESPN Audio.

Keegan was responsible for the entire content of ESPN Radio and developed, among other things, national shows such as Golic and Wingo, the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, the Will Cain Show as well as Spain and Fitz. Her tenure in the network goes back to 2004. During that tenure, Keegan was vice president for the production of daytime television programs such as First Take and SportsNation, in addition to Mike & Mike’s transition from radio to television.

After the resignation of Keller and Keegan, ESPN Audio is restructured at the top.

Dave Roberts is promoted to Senior Vice President of Production, who oversees the network’s day-to-day TV content and ESPN radio programs. Amanda Gifford will add ESPN Audio to her position as Senior Director of Talent Recruitment and Negotiation and will be responsible for booking guests for ESPN studio shows. Previously, she was a senior director for the company’s daily programs and directed several ESPN radio programs.

advertisement