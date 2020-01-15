advertisement

On January 15, China launched another satellite for its Jilin-1 remote sensing constellation orbiting the Kuanfu-1 (Wideband-1) satellite. The launch took place at 02:53 UTC from the LC9 launch complex with the Lange March 2D rocket (Y58).

Together with Jilin-1 Kuanfu-1, Taiyuan’s first mission orbited two new satellites for the Argentine Aleph-1 constellation and the Chinese micro-satellite Renmin-1 in 2020, although information is available after launch that appears to be replaced by Tianqi-4 were.

The Jilin-1 constellation:

The Jilin-1 satellite constellation was developed in the Chinese province of Jilin and is the country’s first self-developed remote sensing satellite for commercial use. Business customers receive data that can help them predict and mitigate geological disasters and shorten the time frame for exploring natural resources.

The satellites were manufactured by Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co., Ltd. developed within the Changchun Institute for Optics, Precision Mechanics and Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The new Jilin-1 Gaofen-2B satellite is the 15th of the constellation and is similar to the Jilin-1 Gaofen-2A, which was launched on November 13 by Kuaizhou-1A (Y11) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. The new satellite will be operational at an altitude of 535 km and will receive a static push scan image with a color resolution of over 0.76 meters and a multispectral resolution of over 3.1 meters. The image width is larger than 40 km. The images are transmitted to the ground stations via digital transmission at a rate of 1.8 Gbit / s. The starting weight is 230 kg.

Jilin, one of the oldest industrial locations in the country, is developing its satellite industry as a new economic engine. The province plans to launch 60 satellites by 2020 and 137 satellites by 2030.

In the first phase, the first four Jilin-1 satellites were launched on October 7, 2015. Jilin-1 Optical-A, LQSat (Jilin-1 Smart Verification Satellite), Lingqiao-A and Lingqiao-B were launched by Long March -2D (Y37) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

The fifth satellite, Jilin-1 Video-03, was launched on January 9, 2017. This is a remote-sensing satellite for high-resolution video, with which video data for visible light can be acquired for high-resolution earth observation. The satellite was launched by the Kuaizhou-1A (Y1) launch vehicle from Jiuquan.

On November 21, 2017, three more satellites were launched for the Jilin-1 constellations. Jilin-1 Videos 4, 5 and 6 were launched from the LC16 launch complex of the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center using the Long March-6 (Y2) launch vehicle. The three satellites had a dual imager with a ground resolution of 1 m for gaze video images, push broom images, shimmer images and inertial space images.

Two more satellites were launched on January 19, 2018. The two satellites called Deqing-1 (Jilin-1 Video-7) and Jilin Linye-2 ​​(Jilin-1 Video-8) were launched by Long March-11 (Y20011703) / Y3) from Jiuquan and were similar to the previous ones video satellite.

Two hyperspectral satellites were launched on January 21, 2019. The Jilin Lincao-1 (Jilin-1 Hyperspectral-01) and the Wenchang Chaosaun-1 (Jilin-1 Hyperspectral-02) had a hyperspectral imager with a ground resolution of 5 meters and a swath width of 150 km in 26 spectral bands. The satellites were launched from the Long March 11 rocket (Y20011806 / Y6) from Jiuquan.

Jilin-1 Gaofen-3A was launched on June 5, 2019 aboard the Long March-11H from the Yellow Sea. The satellite was equipped with a light imaging system with a resolution of 1 meter and an image width of 17 km.

Jilin-1 Gaofen-02A was launched with the Kuaizhou-1A (Y11) from Jiuquan, and the similar Jilin-1 Gaofen-02B was launched with the Kuaizhou-1A (Y2) from Taiyuan on December 7.

The original plan was to put 16 satellites into orbit by the end of 2019 and complete a remote sensing network that should cover the entire globe and be able to update the data provided within three to four hours. From 2020, the plans will include a 60 satellite orbital constellation that will allow the data provided to be updated for 30 minutes.

From 2030, the Jilin constellation will have 138 satellites in orbit that form all-day all-weather data for the entire spectrum of the acquisition segment and offer the possibility of observing any global point with a 10-minute repetition function, which achieves the world’s highest spatial resolution and spatial information products with time resolution.

The Aleph-1 satellites:

The Argentine satellites ÑuSat-7 ‘Sophie’ (Aleph-1 7) and ÑuSat-8 ’Marie’ (Aleph-1 8) are part of the Aleph-1 constellation developed by Satellogic S.A. is developed and operated.

The Aleph-1 constellation consists of up to 25 satellites.

The two satellites are almost identical and have a mass of 37 kg with the dimensions 450 mm x 450 mm x 800 mm. The main goal of the mission is to commercially provide Earth observation images to the general public in the visible and infrared regions of the spectrum.

The Aleph-1 constellation offers exclusive access to the information that companies need, without capital expenditure and without any technical risk. It offers uninterrupted coverage, fast function recovery, and transparent hardware and software satellite updates.

The satellites enable the management of forest areas, assets and capital allocations, which gives control over forest use and frequently follows the development of each area. Prevent theft and illegal harvesting while receiving geo-alerts about affected areas and their size whenever changes are detected; will help define carbon stocks and flows for government reporting through empirical models that provide a time series of carbon flows at national level; Using predictive models, you can evaluate forest inventory variables while optimizing a company’s operations and dynamically estimate forest inventory variables such as volume, yield, height, footprint, and DBH.

In terms of agricultural management, the Aleph-1 constellation will help manage agricultural land and assets, track land use, resources and capital over time, while efficiently managing the supply chain and unlocking market information for the company. It prevents theft and illegal harvesting through geo-warnings about affected areas and their size as soon as changes are detected. will monitor crop health, pests and weeds using Satellogic’s semantic segmentation technologies to help customers identify their interests through augmentation lenses that highlight everything from the type and age of crops to the presence of pests. Streamline the irrigation and use of chemicals and evaluate the properties of agricultural land with a tool that is specifically tailored to a company’s location, experience, and expansion needs.

In the energy industry, satellites will help reduce operating costs and improve efficiency by automating pipeline integrity management, preventing illegal activity, complying with environmental regulations, and monitoring infrastructure and assets.

In finance and insurance, the satellites will help assess impact, monitor natural disasters, and gain access to early socio-economic indicators of competitive intelligence.

Both satellites are equipped with cameras that work in visible light and infrared, and are operated in an SSO orbit of 500 km with an inclination of 97.5 degrees. The multispectral camera has a resolution of 1 m and the hyperspectral camera has a resolution of 30 m.

We are pleased to announce the launch of two new satellites called Sophie & Marie on January 15th at 10:53 am Beijing time. Check out our beautiful mission patch! 🛰🛰🚀 # satellites # sophie & marie #sophiegermain #mariecurie pic.twitter.com/YpkIKUY3WX

– Satellogic (@Satellogic) December 16, 2019

ÑuSat-7 is named in honor of Marie-Sophie Germain (born April 1, 1776 in Paris, France, † June 27, 1831 in Paris), a French mathematician who contributed primarily to the study of acoustics and elasticity, as “Sophie ” designated. and the theory of numbers. ÑuSat-8 is referred to as “Marie” in honor of the French physicist Maria Salomea Skłodowska, born in Poland (born November 7, 1867 in Warsaw, Congress Kingdom Poland, Russian Empire; died July 4, 1934 near Sallanches, France), famous for her work on radioactivity and two-time Nobel laureate.

With Henri Becquerel and her husband Pierre Curie, she received the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1903. She was the only winner of the 1911 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. She was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize and she is the only woman to win the prize in two different areas.

The Renmin 1 satellite should launch on this mission. However, there was some confusion after launch when this satellite was not listed as separate. Instead, a satellite called Tianqi-4 was named as the launch.

Launch vehicle and launch site:

The Long March 2D launcher is a two-stage rocket developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology. Different satellites with low earth orbit are mainly fired with storable propellants.

The development of LM-2D started in February 1990. To meet the demand for SSO satellites, the payload fairing with a diameter of 3350 mm and a position control motor for the second stage were successfully developed from 2002. and the release of the remaining blowing agent and the second stage orbit have been realized. This launcher is mainly used to launch LEO and SSO satellites. It is characterized by high reliability, wide application and mature technology.

The LM-2D can start a load of 1,300 kg in a SSO with a length of 645 km. The missile is 41.056 m long and the first, second stage and payload fairing are all 3.35 m in diameter.

Its first stage is the same as the Lange März-4. The second stage is based on the second stage LM-4 with an improved equipment shaft. The lifting weight is 232,250 kg, the total length is 41,056 m, the diameter is 3.35 m and the cladding length is 6.983 m. When it starts, it develops an engine thrust of 2961.6 kN.

The first stage has a length of 27,910 meters and a diameter of 3.35 meters. It consumes 183,200 kg of N2O4 / UDMH (starting mass of the first stage is 192,700 kg). Equipped with a YF-21C motor with a ground thrust of 2,961.6 kN and a ground-specific impulse of 2,550 m / s. The burning time is 170 seconds.

The second stage has a length of 10.9 meters with a diameter of 3.35 meters, a starting mass of 39,550 kg and a consumption of 45,550 kg of N2O4 / UDMH. Equipped with a YF-24C cluster motor with a main motor vacuum thrust of 742.04 kN and a Nonius motor with a vacuum thrust of 47.1 kN (specific pulses of 2,942 m / s or 2,834 m / s).

The LM-2D can use two types of panels depending on the load. The type A fairing has a diameter of 2.90 meters (the total length of the launch vehicle is 37.728 meters) and the type B fairing has a diameter of 3.35 meters – the total length of the launch vehicle is 41.056 meters.

The LM-2D was first launched on August 9, 1992 from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, which orbits the recoverable Fanhui Shei Weixing FSW-2-1 (22072 1992-051A) satellite.

The launch was from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center (TSLC). TSLC is located in the Kelan District in northwest Shanxi Province and is also known as Wuzhai. It is mainly used for polar launches (meteorological, earth resources and scientific satellites).

The launch center has two single-run launch complexes, a technical space for rocket and spacecraft preparation, a communications center, a mission command and control center, and a space tracking center.

The rocket’s stages were transported by rail to the launch center and unloaded at a transit station south of the launch complex. They were then transported to the checkout area on the road to the technical area.

The launchers were assembled on the launch pad using a crane at the top of the navel tower to lift each step of the vehicle in place. The satellites were flown to Taiyuan Wusu Airport, about 300 km away, and then brought to the center by road.

The TT&C Center, also known as Lüliang Command Post, is headquartered in Taiyuan and has four subordinate radar tracking stations in Yangqu (Shanxi), Lishi (Shanxi), Yulin (Shaanxi) and Hancheng (Shaanxi).

