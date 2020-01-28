advertisement

The authorities looked for two suspects on Tuesday who were involved in an accident involving a large U.S. Postal Service rig near the USC campus on Freeway 110 in South Los Angeles, involving a red Audi from 2017 the truck driver was seriously injured.

The crash occurred near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Monday, when the driver of the Audi, according to the California Highway Patrol, “made an unsafe turn to the right” and crashed into the truck.

advertisement

The impact resulted in the semi-driver losing control of the truck and bumping against the right shoulder wall and then driving over the wall until the truck landed on its side near 37th and Flower Street, CHP representative B. Hernandez.

“Immediately after the collision, both the male driver of the red Audi and his male passenger fled the collision scene on foot,” said Hernández.

CHP captain David Dashiell told local reporters that witnesses said the Audi had driven over 100 miles per hour before the crash.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that a second vehicle was also involved in the crash.

The post-truck driver, identified by the CHP as a 59-year-old Long Beach resident, passed out and was in the cab of his truck for about 10 minutes before rescuers rescued him and took him to a hospital in critical condition for LAFD Brian Humphrey said.

The crash left letters and packages on the street. Other mail vehicles were brought in to pick up the shipments.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to call R. Gomez at the CHP office in central Los Angeles at 213-744-2331.

advertisement