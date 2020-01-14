advertisement

The State of Long Beach traveled to CSUN last Wednesday to kick off the Big West Conference for men and was defeated 95: 77 by the Matadors, the team with the highest score in the conference. Three days later, the LBSU allowed 43 points less in a 55:52 victory at UC Santa Barbara, the third highest team in the Big West.

How the hell does that happen? Long Beach coach Dan Monson had a statement on Tuesday that sets the tone.

“It’s never been so easy as if there is a real answer,” he said after training. “But I think it was embarrassing for our boys to see the film as we played defensively (at CSUN). I think it was probably a slightly better matchup for us defensively (at UCSB). ”

There was a strategic maneuver that also helped.

“We also slowed it down a bit, which allowed (less) possessions,” said Monson. “I think it was a combination of these four things.”

In fact, this was an impressive win for Long Beach (6-12 overall, 1-1 Big West). The LBSU took sixth place in the conference in the pre-season media poll, while the Gauchos lagged just behind defending champion UC Irvine. But it will only count as a big win if Long Beach can do more with it.

“It’s only big if we benefit from it,” said Monson, who reminded a reporter of what had happened a season ago when his team angered UC Irvine 0-2 in the season’s second conference game and then lost six times in a row.

“It’s a huge win,” he said, “if the team can build on their defensive performance from Saturday.”

“It can change our season,” said Monson. “But if we don’t fall back and relax and return to the team we were on Wednesday (at CSUN) less than a week ago, the win will be almost meaningless. It’s just a nice street win.”

Long Beach will host UC Davis (6-11, 0-1) on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. with Walter Pyramid and will be home against Cal State Fullerton (5-12, 0-2) at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

UCIs BRAD GREENE A HUMBLE ONE

Brad Greene of UC Irvine was unhappy late Saturday when he was told that the 21 rebounds he had just made in the 74:60 win over Hawaii were a record for the Bren Events Center that opened in 1987.

When Greene heard the news, he just wanted to share the credit and said he was confident that his teammates could have done so if he hadn’t caught the rebounds.

“That’s how we all play,” said Greene, a 6-foot-11 junior. “If someone doesn’t make it, someone else comes in and I think it’s just a team effort.”

These efforts led Greene to be voted Big West Player of the Week.

Anteater trainer Russ Turner was pleased, but not shocked.

“It’s just an outstanding performance from Brad that doesn’t surprise me,” he said. “But it’s not yet one he’s had. I’m glad he continues to improve. We know we have a player in Brad and he swallowed them all up tonight.”

Greene was more excited that his team had a good start to the conference game after playing 8-8 in non-conference games.

“It’s pretty big not only to open the conference, but also our team in our (non-conference plan), we didn’t have the results we wanted,” he said. “But we wanted to show that we are competitors and that we are here to keep up with the whole season.”

The Anteaters (9-8, 1-1) went into the conference game last season with 15-1, won the championship of the Big West tournament and angered the state of Kansas to take their first NCAA tournament win before going on to Round of 16 against Oregon fell.

THIS AND THAT

UC Riverside (12-6, 2-0) took first place in the conference this week after victories at UC Davis and at home against Cal State Fullerton. The Highlanders host CSUN (6-12, 1-1) on Thursday and then play Saturday night at UC Irvine. Riverside took seventh place in the media poll before the season. … Three days after CSUN looked so good against Long Beach State, she traveled to Cal Poly on Saturday and was defeated by the Mustangs (4: 12, 1: 1) with 74: 56 -45 home defeat against UCSB (12-5, 1 -1). Collin Welp of the UCI, a 6-9 striker in the second year, shoots the best 49 percent (24 for 49) of the conference from a 3-point range. Teammate Eyassu Worku, a senior guard, is right behind him with 48.4 percent (31 for 64).

