advertisement

“9-1-1” will be launched for the first time this year, but series co-creator Tim Minear says there could be more on the way.

“The idea is to grow the brand in a way that feels organic and natural,” Minear said on the Television Critics Association press tour on Tuesday. When asked if he wanted to turn the show into a Chicago Fire or Law & Order franchise, Minear added, “Hell yeah.”

“9-1-1: Lone Star,” starring Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler as first aiders in Austin, Texas, is nominally a spin-off of the flagship drama with Peter Krause and Angela Bassett, but the two shows overlap not all – at least not yet. Minear said the creative approach to the two dramas was almost the opposite.

advertisement

Also read: “9-1-1” star Aisha Hinds says Hen is responsible for this terrible accident

“We didn’t want to jump into a new iteration of” 9-1-1 “until we felt we had something that was part of the universe but unique and had something to say,” said Minear. “And we started with a kind of spectacle on ‘9-1-1’, but with ‘Lone Star’ we felt we deserved our audience’s favor, so we started with the character and built to the cases. .. It feels different, but still feels like part of the same brand. “

Minear said there had been talks but no concrete plans yet. The fact that “9-1-1” takes place in a completely different city presents some logistical challenges, but Minear’s main resistance is to make sure that each show retains its own identity.

“We talked about it, but I’m not there yet,” he said. “I have different ideas for a crossover, but what interests me is that both shows stay on their own track.”

Also read: ‘9-1-1’ Star Angela Bassett on Athena’s ‘Messy’ Romantic Backstory, Future With Bobby

“Lone Star doesn’t need 9-1-1 and 9-1-1 doesn’t need Lone Star,” he continued. “They complement each other. I think the most important thing is to create a world here that is its own world and in which people feel invested. “

In addition to Lowe and Tyler, “9-1-1: Lone Star” also features Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, newcomer Rafael Silva and Julian Works. The series was created and produced by Minear, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Lowe is a co-executive producer.

Watch a new trailer for “9-1-1: Lone Star” below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhTiCvna84s [/ embed]

advertisement