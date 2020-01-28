advertisement

There are a number of interesting reviews that will be released on Monday night, mainly because there are a number of shows facing an uncertain future.

Let’s start with 9-1-1: Lone Star, since we know that Fox is definitely trying to turn this show into a hit. Some of their new shows (see Almost Family, Deputy and Flirty Dancing) have left little impression. Fortunately, it records at least some solid numbers. Last night’s installment gave a rating of 1.0 for the demographic of 18-49 year olds, an improvement over the previous week. This is also the type of rating that guarantees renewal if it applies most of the season. We are certain that Fox would like to make more of a common universe with these two shows in due course, although it is clear that we are not quite there yet.

But are there any concerns about the prodigal son now? The episode from last night fell to just 0.6, and although we have made a solid start, we have reached the point where we can no longer say the renewal is safe. We are still confident, but the numbers have gradually decreased over the season.

Meanwhile, we’re more worried about Manifesto falling to a low of 0.6 last night. It has a solid lead through America’s Got Talent: The Champions, but it doesn’t keep too many viewers there. However, we have not yet reached a point where we will be ready to write it off – it has enough enthusiasm and solid DVR ratings and we would definitely like to see it back for another season.

Finally, we’re a little safer with The Good Doctor, which scored 0.8 in the demo. This is a solid number that makes us believe that there is a good chance for another season. Plus, this show has a pretty popular star and a huge global audience – if it ever ended up on ABC, it would likely find another home somewhere else.

