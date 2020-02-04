advertisement

Super Bowl LIV still paid off on Monday. A lot of publicity during the big game caused “9-1-1: Lone Star” and “Prodigal Son” to grow 30%.

As a result, Fox overtook NBC in the key demo last night. Thanks to “The Bachelor”, ABC still took first place in adults between 18 and 49 years of age.

CBS took first place in the total number of viewers.

According to preliminary figures, ABC came first with a rating of 1.5 in the 18-49 demographics coveted by advertisers and third with an average of 5.6 million viewers.

Fox came in second with 1.0 and fourth with 5 million viewers.

NBC finished third with 0.9 and second with 5.7 million viewers.

CBS reached fourth place with 0.6 and first place with 6 million viewers.

