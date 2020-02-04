advertisement

After Sunday’s Super Bowl, it’s clear that Fox won some commercial rewards during the big game. Check out some of their shows in Prodigal Son and then 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Let’s start with Prodigal Son, which rose to 0.8 in Monday’s 18-49 demographics. This combines the strongest overall performance of the show since the beginning of October. We cannot sit here and say that this will guarantee a renewal of the second season, but at least we think this is a little positive encouragement for the long term future. It all depends on whether some new Prodigal Son viewers really love what they have seen or not and would like to continue watching in the coming weeks.

The rewards were even bigger last night for 9-1-1: Lone Star, which had the best ratings since its premiere in 1.3. While it was not possible to make The Bachelor the night’s most watched show in the demo, it still proved to be a force to be reckoned with in the ratings as you move forward. However, it could still have some work to do before it reaches the flagship number. (It’s worth noting that Lone Star actually had more viewers than The Bachelor, but less than the most watched show in America’s Got Talent: The Champions.)

In another sense, there is some good news when it comes to manifesto. While there wasn’t a Super Bowl ad to advertise for her like some other shows, she still managed to get an overall rating of 0.7. That’s enough to show improvements and give us a little bit more hope for the future. There were also better numbers than Bull in the time window. Only a few of these ratings need to be maintained when we see The Good Doctor in the air again.

