Curious about the broadcast date 9-1-1: Lone Star Episode 2 after what you see tonight? We have that in this piece – plus a little more information about what’s waiting for Rob Lowe and the rest of the cast.

If you love what you see tonight, the great news we have now is simply this: Tomorrow night another rate is coming! This two-night premiere is a way to ensure that viewers get on board immediately, and it also helps ensure that the episodes end on time so that the flagship 9-1-1 goes back on the air a little later this spring. There is no guarantee that this new show will work, but there is certainly a strong pedigree at the center. We are also sure that there will be the possibility of crossings on the street … although it doesn’t seem like we’re going to see the show in the first place.

Would you like some more details about what’s coming? Then we suggest that you watch the full 9-1-1: Lone Star episode 2 below:

The crew races to a disaster in a wave pool and an outbreak of mercury poisoning that puts their victims in a zombie-like state. In the meantime, Owen has to come to terms with his illness and what the side effects of the treatment can mean for his vanity. Michelle also follows a new clue about her missing sister, while TK isn’t sure how to deal with his upcoming relationship with Carlos 20 (8: 00-9: 01 PM ET / PT) on FOX. (NLS-102) (TV-14 D, L, V)

If there’s one thing we don’t love right now, it’s just this: the title of it. We are not sure if we have ever heard someone who does not ironically express the expression “Yee-Haw”. It’s a thing of the old cattle culture, and even modern cattle breeders can make fun of saying it out loud.

