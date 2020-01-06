advertisement

LONDONR – London’s multi-billion pound blockchain project, already years behind schedule, will be delayed until the end of 2021, the British capital’s transport operator said on Monday.

The train, billed as Europe’s most ambitious infrastructure project, has been steadily delayed by problems with its safety and signaling testing system and Transport for London (TfL) said last year its cost could rise to $ 23 billion .

TfL Commissioner Mike Brown told the London Assembly Budget and Performance Committee Monday that the section of the new link between Paddington Railway and Abbey Wood in south east London is expected to open between September and December 2021.

Brown said TfL had reached a confidential trade agreement with the Canary Wharf Group to remove the risk of paying TfL damages if the link between the Canary Wharf financial district and Heathrow airport were not completed by December this year.

“We have seen a delay by the later stages of 2021 in terms of assuming business planning,” Brown said, adding that the project was in “disorder”.

“The assumption that we have made is I suppose in the pessimistic end but it is the pragmatic end,” he said.

Brown said a critical issue was making sure the Siemens on-track system was compatible with the Bombardier-built system on trains.

In November, TfL said the project could cost an additional £ 650m ($ 832m) and not open until 2021, putting it more than two years behind schedule. It was originally supposed to be opened by Queen Elizabeth in December 2018 ..

Rebranded as the Elizabeth Line in 2016, it is expected to carry about 200 million passengers a year and ease the pressure on London’s 19th century underground network known as the Tube.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Ed Osmond)

