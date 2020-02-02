advertisement

Police treat a major incident in London as linked to terrorism after a number of people were stabbed.

A man was killed by armed officers in the Streatham incident, reports MyLondon.

A metropolitan police statement said: “A man was shot dead by armed agents in Streatham. At this point, a number of people were reportedly stabbed.

“The circumstances are being assessed, the incident has been declared to be linked to terrorism.”

Reports suggest that several people were stabbed and images show at least a dozen emergency service vehicles at the scene.

Hijackings are in place and there is still a strong presence of armed police in the Streatham High Road area.

