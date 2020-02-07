advertisement

London advanced to the last eighth of the ATP 250 Tournament thanks to a 6-3 6-3 victory over Argentine compatriot Pedro Kachin on Thursday (February 6th).

Last year, Cordoba made a breakthrough video of the London ATP Tour title, the Argentinean spent a fairytale week beating compatriot Guido Pella in three sets.

advertisement

Next in London’s Red Clay is Serbia’s fourth-generation Laszlo ere, who beat Spanish-trained Pedro Martinez 6-3 6-4.

Triunfo @juanlondero ante @ pecachin1 en el duelo cordobés del @CordobaOpen

El Topo se medire en final de ante el serbio Laslo Djere. pic.twitter.com/30sSpVHa8L:

– Córdoba Open (@CordobaOpen) on February 7, 2020

“I got a little nervous, so I talked a lot with myself, and I got in the game like that. I need to activate the form (myself) by encouraging myself a lot. If I keep silent, it doesn’t happen. It was a game of a lot of nerves for me, and I’m glad I won it straight away, “said Londonderry.

“For me, it’s more motivating than pressure to play in Cordoba and trying to defend the title. If I had to defend the tournament elsewhere without the support of my family, my friends who can see me alive, the truth is that I think it would have been more difficult elsewhere. I had a good time. “

Fifth-generation Albert Ramos-Vinolas outscored Pablo Andujari 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 to confirm the match against Schwartzman, who defeated Umeh Umm Munir 6-1 7-5.

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement