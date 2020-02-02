advertisement

(CNN) – A man with a “hoax device” tied to his body stabbed two people before armed officers shot him in Streatham, South London, in a terrorist incident, the London Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.

Three people, including the two stabbing victims and one who, according to the police, were hit by glass after a police gun was fired, were taken to nearby hospitals, police said. One man has life-threatening injuries, one woman has non-life-threatening injuries, and another woman has minor injuries, police said.

The attack took place at around 2 p.m. on Streatham High Road and it is completely enclosed, police said. Authorities said the suspect was shot by armed officers “as part of a proactive terrorism operation.”

The attack was declared a terrorist incident and the police believe it is “Islamistically related,” according to the London Metropolitan Police.

Gabriel Vigo, a 24-year-old security officer at Heathrow Airport in London, who lives in the Streatham area, told CNN that he heard a few shots. From the window of his flat he saw three bodies on the floor.

“The road was quickly closed and there was a body next to Boots with something that looked like a device tied to him,” he told CNN. “It was square in shape but it looked like it was stuck to his shirt.”

Another eyewitness, Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, told the PA news agency that the man had “machete and silver cans on his chest.”

Bulhan told PA that he saw the man “haunted by what I suppose he was an undercover police officer – because they were dressed in civilian clothes.”

The London Ambulance Service said it was called on site shortly before 2 p.m.

“We worked closely with the other emergency services and sent a number of resources, including five ambulance personnel, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer, and a motor responder, with the first of our doctors arriving within four minutes. We also sent the London air ambulance, “said a statement.

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said he was aware of the situation and in contact with the Metropolitan Police and local representatives. “Terrorists try to divide us and destroy our way of life – here in London we will never let them succeed,” tweeted Khan.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked the emergency services that responded to the Streatham incident. “My thoughts are with the wounded and all those affected,” tweeted the prime minister.

Streatham MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy told CNN that the attack in her constituency is “very sad and also very scary”. She said that Streatham is “a wonderful community, very diverse and we have never had such a problem back as I can remember and I have lived here all my life.”

Videos shared on social media showed a number of ambulance and police cars on the spot.

Local resident Dan Smith, who was on site, told CNN that he saw an ambulance helicopter landing on Tooting Common outside of his apartment.

“There was a huge police presence on the High Road and a wave of ambulances / paramedics arrived. Armed police were behind the cordon and everyone was told to remove them again, “he told CNN in a message.

Streatham High Road is a busy shopping street. The police have told people to stay away and “be reluctant in circulating photos and videos” of the incident, including images of the officers involved.

The road remained closed even after the police said the incident was closed.

The incident comes just two months after the police killed a man on London Bridge in central London and killed an attack in which two people died and three others were injured.

