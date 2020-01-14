advertisement

A man who has just moved to the village of South Derbyshire from London says he was shocked by the amount of canine dirt near his new country home.

He called the dog owners who let their pets spoil Linton “rude and arrogant” after being surprised by the shear volume of dog poop after leaving the capital. He says it was a shock that there are problems with pet owners who don’t clean their dogs everywhere.

Marcus Winter has just moved to the area and says it was an eye-opener to see all the mess on the village trails.

He says that when he went out to walk his own dog, a Jack Russell and Yorkshire terrier cross, called Magic, he could not believe that the number of owners of house dogs had not managed to clear up.

He said, “I didn’t know how bad it was everywhere. There is a public trail going through development and there is constantly dog ​​poo everywhere.

“There have been times when I even went to get other people’s poop from dogs – I know it drives me crazy, but I respect where I live and I want it to be fun.

“I firmly believe that ‘garbage attracts garbage’ and if there are a few people who do, it will only get worse.

“There are parts of The Crest, where I have to walk on the road because there is so much dog poo on the way.

“It’s my hatred for pets. I hate dog poop, but when I had a dog, I had to get over it and clean it up. If I can do it, then so can everyone.

“I think it’s rude and arrogant to think it’s okay to let your dog go anywhere and not pick it up.”

Winter believes the problem has worsened due to the lack of trash cans to dump dog damage in the area.

He said that the only bin in the area where he lives, which is in a children’s play area, is often full of bags of dog poo, which can lead to health and safety concerns.

The 51-year-old man, who lives with her husband, Neptune Cartier, is now asking that dog boxes be installed on the property to encourage dog walkers to pick up their dogs and dispose of them properly.

Councilor Dan Pegg, who represents Linton on the South Derbyshire district council, said, “I will push for dog poop bins to be installed around Linton’s development.

“The board has dog sitters for this stuff, but there are clearly many more dog walkers than dog sitters, and they can’t be in more than one place.

“I hope the board will pay for the bins to be emptied as a sign of goodwill because it is working to prevent this kind of problem.

“If you can’t take care of your dog properly, which includes picking it up after walks, you shouldn’t have one.”

Since approaching his local councilor, Lord Winter has learned that he may have to wait until the end of next month to see the tanks installed, as this will need to be discussed at a meeting of the parish council.

