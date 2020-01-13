advertisement

By Sarah Shearman

LONDONR, Jan 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – The mayor of London launched a green energy company on Monday that will provide “fair” electricity from renewable sources, seeking to reduce carbon emissions and reduce them. make fuel more affordable.

One in 10 Londoners cannot pay their energy bills, according to figures from the mayor’s office, which said the new company, London Power, would offer a competitive tariff.

The profits will be invested in community projects that help fight fuel poverty, fight climate change and fulfill the British capital’s goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

“It is a shame that many Londoners pay too much to heat and heat their homes,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement.

London Power is run in partnership with British firm Octopus Energy and will generate electricity from renewable sources including solar and wind, the statement said.

There are similar moves from Barcelona to Spain, Basel to Switzerland and Burlington to the United States.

One in seven Americans is served by a non-profit, community-owned or locally controlled enterprise, according to the American Public Power Association.

Britain was the first G7 country to commit to zero-net emissions by 2050 and in 2019 produced more electricity from zero-carbon sources like wind, solar and nuclear than from fossil fuel plants for the first time.

London is not the first British city to launch its own energy provider.

In 2015 the English city of Nottingham set up a nonprofit green energy company to tackle local fuel poverty – calling it Robin Hood Energy, after the legendary local hero, famous for stealing the rich to pay the poor.

(Reporting by Sarah Shearman //news.trust.org to see more stories)

