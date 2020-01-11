advertisement

January 11, 2020 against Zachary Shahan

When we examine the electric vehicle market and predict the growth of electric vehicles, we often think of car manufacturer plans, battery investments, how many models they roll out, etc. What we do not often consider is how strong the policies of cities and countries are. to force people to go electric. Several countries have announced plans to ban gas cars, and some cities have done the same. Such a policy may accelerate EV sales growth more than anything else.

One thing to note, however, is that long-term plans are not particularly scary or reliable. If your city or country makes a plan for 2040 and later, it is probably more than a useful plan that will stimulate change. Much better than a target for a decade from now, in my humble opinion, is a decent policy that will be implemented tomorrow (or soon).

London has taken a step on that subject. It has indicated that Beech Street will soon be an emission-free street 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Assuming this has been approved by Transport for London (TfL), Beech Street will be emission free in the spring of this year. Unfortunately it is not yet a permanent plan. It is a pilot program that runs for 18 months, but hopefully it will be implemented permanently.

It is not the most aggressive policy in the world, but it is useful in various ways. Most directly, this will improve air quality, noise levels and the overall quality of street life. It is also a great marketing tool – when people learn that there is an entire street in London that is only for vehicles without emissions and people-driven transport, electric vehicles suddenly get a new prominence in the mind of the average person and they can start to think: “Hmm, electric vehicles are going to be a big problem, maybe I should try one.”

A press release from the City of London offers more: “Beech Street experiences a lot of air pollution because it is a busy, closed traffic artery. A significant improvement in air quality is expected, resulting in health benefits for the many pedestrians and cyclists who use the street.

“The aim of the scheme is to bring nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels within the air quality guidelines of the European Union and the World Health Organization.

“The City Corporation also hopes to improve air quality near the street, especially around the entrances to Richard Cloudesley School and Prior Weston Primary School. If it is found to be successful, the test can be made permanent. “

“It will provide significant health benefits for those living and working in the Barbican area, and will also help reduce noise pollution,” said Oliver Sells QC, chairman of the Streets and Walkways Sub (planning and transportation) committee.

“The experimental scheme is enforced using the latest smart camera technology and I hope it will be the first of many other similar schemes.”

Yes, indeed – let’s hope we can report quickly on another street without emissions and that cities in both other UK countries learn from this plan. London plans to turn parts of what are known as the ‘Square Mile’ into emission-free zones by 2022.

Images by CleanTechnica and Google Maps

