In September 2019, the London Fashion Week was the first international fashion week to create its own schedule for publicly accessible fashion shows and events. This season, tickets for public events and free events throughout the capital will be available on Saturday, February 15 and Sunday, February 16.

At London Fashion Week hub at The Store X, 180 Strand, ticket holders have access to designer catwalk shows, industry discussions and the experimental DiscoveryLAB, a space dedicated to art, technology and music. The public is also invited to explore the Positive Fashion Exhibition, which deals with sustainability, craftsmanship and ethics.

Previously, Temperley London and De La Vali were exclusive to the press and industry, and will hold shows with three sessions on Saturday and two on Sunday. One of the most anticipated discussions in the complementary program is a discussion between Tommy Hilfiger and Lewis Hamilton that takes place on Saturday afternoon. The two team up for their fourth TommyXLewis collaboration, which will be featured on February 16 at the Tommy Hilfiger show “See-Now, Buy-Now” at the Tate Modern Museum in London.

In addition to public hub activities, the BFC has also curated The City-Wide Celebration, a program that spans 78 brands, 103 stores and 346 events in the capital between Friday, February 14 and Tuesday, February 18.

One of the highlights of the city-wide celebration is the Browns East outpost created by Browns Fashion. It offers a floor-to-ceiling SAD light installation (Seasonal Affective Disorder) as well as lush greenery, a soundscape curated by Be Box and a scented landscape of brain-promoting rosemary and clear lemon. On Mulberry’s flagship Bond Street, guests can watch the brand’s artisans make the 100% sustainable Portobello tote bag, watch emerging artists perform, and take part in bracelet making workshops.

Elsewhere, the payment platform Klarna works together with the designer Olivia Rubin and the luxury nail studio Townhouse. Expect manicures, freebies, and eco-friendly transportation in the form of branded tuk tuks. It’s an upgrade from an average Uber ride.

Check out the entire City Wide Celebration range here.

