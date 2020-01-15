advertisement

LOCK PORT, Pa. – There is a solution in a court case brought by eight former students against Lock Haven University about a lack of opportunities for female athletes.

The university promises to continue to promote women’s athletics and has even taken steps to add three new women’s athletic teams.

The lawsuit that started in 2017, accused the university of violating several of the guidelines in Title IX. University officials said no misconduct has occurred and they hope to continue supporting all female athletes on campus.

Title IX is a federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination in the context of any educational program or activity that receives federal financial assistance.

Both parties have recently reached an agreement and the university has vowed to offer more opportunities for women. However, the athletic department told Newswatch 16 that it has always followed the guidelines of Title IX and has continuously supported women’s athletics.

“Every student athlete counts and counts. We believe in fair and equitable treatment with all student athletes and it is very important, “said athletic director Tom Gioglio.

The university has recently made plans to add three more women’s sports teams.

“We’ve added women’s wrestling, we’ve added women’s tennis, and we’re going to add women’s golf this fall,” Gioglio said.

The addition of women’s wrestling, golf and tennis teams will add about 30 to 35 more athletes on campus.

“I find it so exciting, you know that you see all these videos on Twitter, such as men’s wrestling and men’s basketball and their big muscles coming out of the fog and all that sort of thing, to add wrestling teams for women and maybe add those videos watching stream on Twitter would be exciting, “said Morgan Perry, junior and member of both the cross country, track and field teams.

Perry tells Newswatch 16 that she is proud of her school’s dedication to women’s athletics.

“I think it will also pay so much more attention to the university itself and that we can only see women who support women in all of these new sports and sporting events, something that we haven’t really had on campus yet and it’s a new experience and something to be enthusiastic about.

Both the women’s tennis and wrestling teams participated this year and the university expects to launch its golf program by the start of the fall semester.

