Residents of Tayside and Fife were asked to prepare for extreme conditions this weekend as Storm Ciara battered the country.

Gusts of up to 80 mph could sweep the local area from Saturday to Sunday – when the whole of the UK is placed under a yellow warning from the Met Office for wind.

Although the west of Scotland is expected to experience the worst of Ciara, the Met Office said stormy winds could cause chaos through Tayside and Fife.

It will be the third named storm of the season – and should be the most significant.

#StormCiara was appointed Wednesday morning.

What is causing this very unstable weather and when will it affect the UK? Find out here 👇 pic.twitter.com/VtrUvcYY0u

– Met Office (@metoffice) February 5, 2020

Widespread winds of 50 mph to 60 mph are expected from Saturday, with gusts between 70 mph and 80 mph probably in the coastal regions and at the top of the hills.

Locals have been warned to stay away from the coast and expect widespread travel disruption that will affect roads, bridges, trains and planes.

The felled trees could also cause power outages in some areas.

Met Office meteorologist Luke Miall said the weather was going to be “very, very unstable” on Sunday, with gusts of heavy rain also expected.

He added, “We have a stormy weather on the way. We will see two bands of strong winds. The first, Saturday evening and at night, is associated with a cold front. There will be fairly heavy rains and strong winds.

“The second band, Storm Ciara, will advance Sunday during the day. There will really be wind waves from Saturday.

“In terms of wind speed, it will be generalized from 50 mph to 60 mph with gusts potentially from 60 mph to 80 mph, mainly on the coastal and hilly areas. There will also be frequent heavy showers.

“The weather will be very, very unstable on Sunday.

“There is currently a weather warning that covers essentially the whole country. There is a likelihood that this will be adjusted again on Thursday to perhaps include more details in areas more likely to see strong winds.

“Sunday there are high and strong tides. Coastal areas will see big waves. Stay away from the immediate coast. “

Storm Ciara is caused by a shock of temperatures over the Atlantic in North America.

The freezing of northern air combined with tropical conditions in the south resulted in a temperature difference of 30 ° C, which, according to Miall, created a “really powerful jet stream that will reach 265 mph”.

