advertisement

The residents and business owners of Christmas Island said it was “business as usual” on the island as a scheduled cargo of evacuees from Wuhan was put into quarantine.

More than 200 Australians flew into the small Australian Indian Ocean Territory on Monday evening after being evacuated from Wuhan, China – the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed hundreds of people, especially in mainland China came.

advertisement

As a precaution, they are quarantined at the North West Point Detention Center for 14 days before being allowed to go home. Before they arrived on the island, they underwent a health check.

Christmas Island administrator Natasha Griggs said the evacuees would be “completely separated from the Christmas Island community during their quarantine period” and dismissed concerns that the virus might spread to locals and vacationers on the island. The detention center is approximately 20 kilometers from the island’s city center.

“Those who are quarantined will not move around the island or access services used by residents or visitors to Christmas Island,” said Griggs.

“Medical personnel and other personnel who are in direct contact with evacuees will not interact with or be in the wider community during the quarantine period. All suitable protective equipment is used. “

The Epoch Times spoke to Christmas Island Tourism’s Jahna Luke, islander and marketing manager, who said that the arrival of the evacuees from Wuhan had little impact and that the island was a “business as usual for tourism” ,

Snorkeling around Christmas Island, Australia. (Chris Bray)

When asked if the arrival of the Wuhan people affected the daily lives of locals and tourists on the island, Luke said that this was not the case.

“I was just talking to a couple from Massachusetts in the US. They tell us that the evacuation has no effect on their vacation. Apart from a few additional cars on the street, they didn’t even know that something was going on.

“Our visitor center has not received any cancellations due to the evacuation project,” she added.

Luke said that despite the negative headlines, there are many wonderful reasons for tourists to continue visiting the island – home to various types of “birds, crabs, reptiles, and marine life that cannot be found anywhere else in the world.” The island was created Famous by Sir David Attenborough for his red crab migration, where 50 million red crabs migrate from the jungle to the coast each year.

Red crabs on Christmas Island, Australia. (Chris Bray)

“We also expect our baby crabs to return in the next week or so, which is very exciting, and visitors from all over the world are coming to experience this natural phenomenon,” said Luke.

Australian health minister Greg Hunt said Tuesday that all 241 repatriated travelers on the island were in good health and that no cases of coronavirus were found during health checks, despite the fact that two people were tested as a precaution.

A pregnant woman and her partner avoided isolation on the island due to the lack of childbirth options. You are now isolated in a Perth. Another evacuee with an “existing condition” was also transferred to Perth and is self-isolating according to national guidelines, a WA Department of Health spokeswoman told WA Today.

According to the Chinese authorities, the virus infected tens of thousands in mainland China and killed over 400 patients on February 4. However, experts believe that the situation is far worse than the official figures, which come from China, as the regime does not reveal the actual number of infections and deaths.

12 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Australia as the outbreak continues to spread around the world.

Hunt said another 50 or so Australians are about to be evacuated on an Air New Zealand flight from Wuhan, and are expected to land in New Zealand on Wednesday afternoon. There they are either quarantined in a military base or taken to Christmas Island.

According to the Australian health authorities, everyone who has been to Hubei province has to isolate themselves for 14 days after leaving. Those who have been in China since February 1st are advised to isolate themselves for 14 days. Those who have been in close contact with a confirmed case of a novel coronavirus must also isolate themselves.

Those who come to Australia from Hong Kong, Macau or Taiwan have not been asked to isolate themselves.

advertisement