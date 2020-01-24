advertisement

SCRANTON, Pa. – Before the sun came up, people boarded a bus from Keyser Avenue in Scranton on Friday morning, heading for the country’s capital for the annual March for Life.

“It’s just a bunch of really good people, it’s peaceful and solemn, and we’re here to give a voice to the voiceless,” said Bill Young from Waverly.

The 47th annual March for Life is history in the making: the first time that a current president takes part in the largest pro-life rally in the country, with President Trump both present and speaking to the thousands of protesters against abortion.

“I think it’s great that the President of the United States would appear in person and hold a march. It’s the first time ever and it simply shows his dedication to the pro-life movement,” Young said.

Sam Rickenback and Emily Kimiecik from Vestal, New York traveled to Scranton to make the bus trip.

“We were lucky, by the grace of God, that two people dropped their tickets for this, and we picked them up,” said Rickenback.

“I have never been there before, but I am a strong believer in life and the innocence of life and influencing life,” said Kimiecik.

Vice President Mike Pence attended the March for Life rally in 2017, the first time a vice president ever did that.

Like some previous presidents, Trump used to talk to the crowd of thousands through video.

“Trump does a lot for us, I feel. He does the best thing a president has done for this movement so far, and I like what he does, “said Brian LaFata of Dalton.

