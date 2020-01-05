advertisement

When the sky turned red and the wind roared like a freight train, David Bruggeman knew that it was time to flee.

Bruggeman’s Square was among the first in Wingello, a sleepy village in the southern highlands of New South Wales, which hit the fire front on Saturday evening, which broke south from the scrubland.

advertisement

He and other residents thought they would only be exposed to embers from the distant Currowan fire that burned on the opposite side of the Shoalhaven River.

Instead, they were faced with an inferno.

“I thought” Oh my god “. I said” we have to go, “he said.

What the fire brigade had feared for days had happened. As soon as the fire jumped over the river, it gripped the dramatic and dense scrubland of Moreton National Park.

It ignited forests in the south of Wingello and created a new brush fire that got out of control and blazed by strong winds.

“When the south hit, things got really interesting. Pyro clouds formed. One had formed earlier in the day, but it formed three,” said Peter Lockerby, chief of the Bundanoon Wingecarribee district fire department.

“That means only one thing – the fires go quickly and burn strongly.

“It took about 12 km in two hours, which is just ridiculous. We saw it before this season, in the north, but we never thought we would experience it down here. “

A burnt-out structure is pictured in Wingello on Sunday. Photo: Brett Hemmings / Getty Images

A burnt-out picnic table in Wingello, Australia, on Sunday. Photo: Brett Hemmings / Getty Images

The fire split into two flanks, one to the north, which hit Bundanoon and Exeter, and one to the south, which smashed Wingello and roared through the state forest at “astonishing speed”.

“For a moment it was dark and then it was dark red,” said Lockerby.

Bruggeman’s plan to stay and fight quickly became useless in the city.

“Embers are raining”

“We heard that tremendous noise like a freight train, then the red sky, and all that ember was raining. Then we realized we couldn’t stop it and we retired,” he told the Guardian.

Bruggeman fled to the general store, which he has owned for 11 years and which also serves as a Wingello post.

The flames caught up within 20 minutes. The fire approached the back yard of the shop.

He stacked seven of his children, his mother and father-in-law and two friends in a van, and the family fled again. This time he left town for the relative safety of the Mittagong RSL, where they stayed during the horrors of last night.

Bruggeman watched an apocalyptic scene around him. All around him, houses were on fire.

A tree burns inside out for hours after the fire front in Bundanoon, Australia, has passed. On Sunday. NSW is in a state of emergency as firefighters are working to contain several fires. Photo: Brett Hemmings / Getty Images

A DC-10 air tanker drops fire retardants on a bush fire in North Nowra, south of Sydney on Saturday. Photo: Mick Tsikas / AAP / Reuters

“We have seen all of these fires in Wingello,” he told the Guardian.

“We had the opportunity to escape, outside on the main street. We looked around and thought,” We have lost everything “. We were actually very happy to only be alive.”

Wingello has known fires before. The name of the city is derived from an indigenous language term, which means “burn”. Bush fires destroyed houses in 1965 and killed residents. In 1998 the city was threatened again.

On the way out of the city, Bruggeman took a photo of the inferno he left behind and posted it on Facebook.

“We have lost the house and the shop, unless there is an incredible miracle that is beyond reason. We assume that we will return to Ashes, where the house and shop are now. “

‘Amazed’

The morning brought extraordinary news. His son went into town and reported that both the store and the house had somehow survived.

“He took a picture of the back yard of the store … not a single blade of grass is blackened. The neighbors next door had a ruined back yard and a ruined back yard across the street, but our little block there somehow survived, ”he said.

“So we’re just amazed.”

Scott Maddox, who runs Wilmotte Cottage, a small bed and breakfast in the picturesque village, had left nothing to chance and left the area in time. He said the information from the city was limited, but was assured that his place was safe. “Our place is still there,” he told the Guardian.

Many people in Wingello, Bundanoon and Penrose had left much earlier to avoid being caught by the fire, and on Sunday the highland villages were like ghost towns. Smoke hung heavily on the street and covered all pillars that could indicate that a flame was approaching.

But the weather and the silence didn’t match the cluster of trucks and firemen at Wingello station.

A plot of land was devastated on the corner of the next block, a smoking reminder of what might come back. Between charred rubble and cars lay blackened vines wrapped around a still standing chimney.

At the seemingly former main entrance, some bricks were still blonde and the statues were upright. The red number 75 shone from the blue column next to the stairs that are nowhere to be found.

North of the tiny Wingello and still tiny Penrose, Klaus Elber stayed on Sunday to defend himself while the fire continued to burn. It was only he and the scrub estate that he had built and perfected for so many years.

He is a former RFS volunteer and has clarified as much as possible.

If that’s not enough, he built a bunker. There are a few, but his are pretty rudimentary. The old diesel tank was buried under two feet of earth, and a closable vent and stairs led to the door. It’s not nice, it’s not comfortable, but it’s a fire front, it’s worth living in, he says.

“It’s better than a wombat hole,” he said.

– Guardian

advertisement