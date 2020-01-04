advertisement

At the first sight of flames, Narooma-born Ian Ogilviy takes his wife and two dogs with him and runs to the beach.

Mr. Ogilviy was in his front yard on Saturday morning chopping branches because the area on NSW’s extreme south coast was exposed to extreme fire hazards.

He is confident that his home is safe, but has a plan in case.

“We are safe enough,” he told AAP on Saturday.

“Every sign of flame and we run straight up the street to the golf course towards the beach.

“The main thing is that people have a fair Dinkum escape plan.”

Mr. Ogilviy, who lived with his wife Pam in the coastal town for about 30 years, said that a lot of fire was being prepared in the community.

He had a meeting with the neighbors on Friday and everyone decided to help each other.

“It’s worth the weight of the world,” he said. “We don’t need governments.”

The concern of the residents of Narooma is the expected south wind change on Saturday afternoon.

This could drive the huge 200,000 hectare Badja Forest Road towards the city.

Mr. Ogilviy said that the wind change during the New Year’s bushfires had made the sky red and the conditions on the south coast tightened.

“Australia has never seen anything like this before,” he said, adding that he was “pretty confident” that the fire department was as ready as it could be.

Patty Reid, who lives in the nearby north of Narooma, made the decision on Friday to evacuate and seek shelter at the local leisure center.

“I live alone and there are a lot of trees around me, so it is safer to get updates from the authorities here,” she told AAP in Narooma.

“I’ve prepared my house and that’s all I can do.”

Ms. Reid was at home with her friend Heather Ferguson when the New Years fires blazed on the south coast.

“We had this sky that was bright orange and red and I could barely see the end of my driveway,” she said.

“It’s not knowing which way the fire is going. I don’t want to go through that again.”

Ms. Reid hopes for rain rather than later, because without it, she says, nothing will put out the fire.

This is also the view of the NSW authorities, who have warned that no significant rain is expected by the end of summer.

Kevin Murphy has lived in Northern Narooma all his life, but expects to lose his home.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said.

“I don’t think the gutter I live in has been burned before. I’m 70 percent sure our house will go.”

His family has been evacuated to the Narooma Leisure Center, but Mr. Murphy wants to stay to protect his mother-in-law’s home.

“We’re all very insecure – we just don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said.

“You see pictures of the other fires and you see the embers and it’s just a big worry.”

Originally published as a local, they are preparing to flee to the NSW beaches

