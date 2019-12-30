advertisement

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the holiday events in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – There’s a lot going on in the Midlands as we prepare for the new year. Crysty Vaughan takes a look at “Local Living”.

December 30th is the last night to see more than a million twinkling lights. Riverbanks zoos annuallyLights before christmas ” ends tonight.

The event offers light shows, visits with Santa, a bonfire with bells and much more.

The Lights Before Christmas runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Your children can count until the new year, even if it is midnight after bedtime.

Edventure Children’s Museum organizes oneLunch years evening Countdown.

The event features live music, a juice box toast and a countdown until noon.

The party is on December 31st from 10am to 2pm.

advertisement

The midday year is free with admission to the museum!

Click here for more information: https://www.edventure.org/columbia/plan-your-visit/events

You can go to the Colonial Life Arena this week.

The Harlem Globetrotter will be in town this Friday January 3rd to have fun on the course.

They will showcase their talents in a show called “Pushing the Limits” Friday at 7pm.

Tickets are now available at https://www.coloniallifearena.com/events/detail/harlem-globetrotters-2

The South Carolina State Museum gets into the holiday mood.

From Saturday winter Kick-off for two weeks of holiday shows with a presentation of the Polar Express in 4-D.

The winter festival also offers activities such as snowball fights and igloo construction.

You can check out the winter festival with museum entry. Further information about the winter festival can be found here http://scmuseum.org/

advertisement